BAYLOR (20-5)
Smith 10-16 3-3 23, Egbo 6-13 2-2 14, Andrews 5-12 0-0 12, Asberry 0-7 4-4 4, Lewis 3-9 4-9 12, Bickle 1-7 3-4 6, Owens 3-4 0-0 7, Gillispie 0-0 0-0 0, Katramados 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-68 16-22 78
TCU (6-17)
Adika 7-16 5-6 23, Berry 2-9 0-0 5, Mokwuah 3-6 0-0 6, Heard 4-10 4-6 12, Manumaleuga 0-1 0-0 0, Patricia Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Yummy Morris 0-4 3-4 3, Diggs 3-8 0-0 7, Germond 0-2 0-0 0, Holmes 1-3 0-2 3, Bradley 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 20-61 12-18 59
|Baylor
|13
|19
|26
|20
|—
|78
|TCU
|9
|20
|13
|17
|—
|59
3-Point Goals_Baylor 6-22 (Smith 0-1, Andrews 2-6, Asberry 0-7, Lewis 2-4, Bickle 1-3, Owens 1-1), TCU 7-20 (Adika 4-9, Berry 1-6, Manumaleuga 0-1, Diggs 1-1, Holmes 1-2, Bradley 0-1). Assists_Baylor 20 (Andrews 7), TCU 15 (Heard 5). Fouled Out_Baylor Egbo. Rebounds_Baylor 43 (Egbo 12), TCU 41 (Adika 9). Total Fouls_Baylor 18, TCU 19. Technical Fouls_Baylor Egbo 1. A_2,330.