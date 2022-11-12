LSU067013
Arkansas300710

First Quarter

ARK_FG C.Little 28, 4:48.

Second Quarter

LSU_FG Ramos 38, 9:28.

LSU_FG Ramos 29, 1:51.

Third Quarter

LSU_J.Williams 1 run (Ramos kick), 5:25.

Fourth Quarter

ARK_Landers 40 pass from Fortin (C.Little kick), 13:17.

A_73,750.

LSUARK
First downs1515
Total Net Yards284249
Rushes-yards51-19846-133
Passing86116
Punt Returns0-03-14
Kickoff Returns1-180-0
Interceptions Ret.0-01-5
Comp-Att-Int8-15-112-22-0
Sacked-Yards Lost7-415-28
Punts6-43.57-39.571
Fumbles-Lost1-12-2
Penalties-Yards7-442-15
Time of Possession32:4427:16

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_LSU, Williams 19-122, Emery 3-40, Cain 5-25, Daniels 19-10, Goodwin 2-6, (Team) 3-(minus 5). Arkansas, R.Sanders 12-46, Hornsby 18-37, Green 7-31, Fortin 5-17, Dubinion 3-2, Haselwood 1-0.

PASSING_LSU, Daniels 8-15-1-86. Arkansas, Fortin 8-13-0-92, Hornsby 4-9-0-24.

RECEIVING_LSU, Boutte 4-49, Nabers 2-24, Williams 1-9, Jenkins 1-4. Arkansas, Haselwood 5-39, Landers 2-69, R.Sanders 2-0, K.Jackson 1-4, Stephens 1-3, Dubinion 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

