IOWA (22-6)
Warnock 3-14 1-1 8, Czinano 2-5 0-1 4, Clark 5-13 4-4 18, Marshall 5-11 0-0 15, Martin 2-7 0-0 4, Stuelke 1-2 0-0 2, Davis 0-1 3-3 3, McCabe 0-2 0-0 0, Affolter 5-11 3-4 14, O'Grady 0-0 0-2 0, Totals 23-66 11-15 68
MARYLAND (23-5)
Masonius 4-8 0-0 8, Meyers 3-6 0-0 8, Miller 4-10 8-8 16, Pinzan 2-5 0-0 4, Sellers 6-17 2-3 17, Alexander 9-14 0-0 24, Briggs 6-10 4-4 19, McDaniel 0-0 0-0 0, Reynolds 0-1 0-0 0, Sciolla 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-71 14-15 96
|Iowa
|20
|8
|21
|19
|—
|68
|Maryland
|19
|27
|27
|23
|—
|96
3-Point Goals_Iowa 11-38 (Warnock 1-8, Clark 4-10, Marshall 5-10, Martin 0-3, Davis 0-1, McCabe 0-2, Affolter 1-4), Maryland 14-26 (Masonius 0-1, Meyers 2-3, Miller 0-2, Pinzan 0-1, Sellers 3-7, Alexander 6-9, Briggs 3-3). Assists_Iowa 14 (Clark 4), Maryland 19 (Sellers 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Iowa 42 (Czinano 9), Maryland 39 (Sellers 10). Total Fouls_Iowa 14, Maryland 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_9,065.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.