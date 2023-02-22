|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MARYLAND (23-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Masonius
|36
|4-8
|0-0
|4-5
|2
|3
|8
|Meyers
|28
|3-6
|0-0
|3-9
|5
|2
|8
|Miller
|26
|4-10
|8-8
|1-3
|4
|2
|16
|Pinzan
|12
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|4
|Sellers
|33
|6-17
|2-3
|1-10
|7
|1
|17
|Alexander
|29
|9-14
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|24
|Briggs
|31
|6-10
|4-4
|2-5
|0
|1
|19
|McDaniel
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Reynolds
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Sciolla
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|34-71
|14-15
|13-39
|19
|14
|96
Percentages: FG 47.887, FT .933.
3-Point Goals: 14-26, .538 (Alexander 6-9, Sellers 3-7, Briggs 3-3, Meyers 2-3, Masonius 0-1, Miller 0-2, Pinzan 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Meyers 1)
Turnovers: 12 (Sellers 4, Masonius 3, Briggs 1, Meyers 1, Miller 1, Pinzan 1, Team 1)
Steals: 15 (Masonius 3, Meyers 3, Miller 3, Pinzan 2, Sellers 2, Alexander 1, Briggs 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IOWA (22-6)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Warnock
|28
|3-14
|1-1
|4-7
|2
|1
|8
|Czinano
|31
|2-5
|0-1
|4-9
|1
|1
|4
|Clark
|35
|5-13
|4-4
|0-5
|4
|2
|18
|Marshall
|29
|5-11
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|15
|Martin
|22
|2-7
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|4
|Stuelke
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|3-4
|1
|3
|2
|Davis
|11
|0-1
|3-3
|0-0
|1
|0
|3
|McCabe
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Affolter
|24
|5-11
|3-4
|6-8
|1
|3
|14
|O'Grady
|1
|0-0
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-66
|11-15
|19-42
|14
|14
|68
Percentages: FG 34.848, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 11-38, .289 (Marshall 5-10, Clark 4-10, Warnock 1-8, Affolter 1-4, Martin 0-3, Davis 0-1, McCabe 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Clark 2, O'Grady 1)
Turnovers: 24 (Clark 6, Warnock 6, Martin 3, Czinano 2, Davis 2, Marshall 2, Affolter 1, McCabe 1, Stuelke 1)
Steals: 5 (Affolter 2, Martin 1, Stuelke 1, Warnock 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Iowa
|20
|8
|21
|19
|—
|68
|Maryland
|19
|27
|27
|23
|—
|96
A_9,065
Officials_Tiara Cruse, Maggie Tieman, Brian Hall
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.