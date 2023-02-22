FGFTReb
MARYLAND (23-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Masonius364-80-04-5238
Meyers283-60-03-9528
Miller264-108-81-34216
Pinzan122-50-00-0124
Sellers336-172-31-107117
Alexander299-140-00-20124
Briggs316-104-42-50119
McDaniel30-00-00-0020
Reynolds10-10-00-0000
Sciolla10-00-00-0000
Team00-00-02-5000
Totals20034-7114-1513-39191496

Percentages: FG 47.887, FT .933.

3-Point Goals: 14-26, .538 (Alexander 6-9, Sellers 3-7, Briggs 3-3, Meyers 2-3, Masonius 0-1, Miller 0-2, Pinzan 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Meyers 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Sellers 4, Masonius 3, Briggs 1, Meyers 1, Miller 1, Pinzan 1, Team 1)

Steals: 15 (Masonius 3, Meyers 3, Miller 3, Pinzan 2, Sellers 2, Alexander 1, Briggs 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
IOWA (22-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Warnock283-141-14-7218
Czinano312-50-14-9114
Clark355-134-40-54218
Marshall295-110-00-11115
Martin222-70-00-1324
Stuelke131-20-03-4132
Davis110-13-30-0103
McCabe60-20-00-0010
Affolter245-113-46-81314
O'Grady10-00-21-2000
Team00-00-01-5000
Totals20023-6611-1519-42141468

Percentages: FG 34.848, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 11-38, .289 (Marshall 5-10, Clark 4-10, Warnock 1-8, Affolter 1-4, Martin 0-3, Davis 0-1, McCabe 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Clark 2, O'Grady 1)

Turnovers: 24 (Clark 6, Warnock 6, Martin 3, Czinano 2, Davis 2, Marshall 2, Affolter 1, McCabe 1, Stuelke 1)

Steals: 5 (Affolter 2, Martin 1, Stuelke 1, Warnock 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Iowa208211968
Maryland1927272396

A_9,065

Officials_Tiara Cruse, Maggie Tieman, Brian Hall

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you