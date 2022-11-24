|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NOTRE DAME (5-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Watson
|24
|4-7
|2-4
|5-8
|1
|3
|10
|Westbeld
|22
|3-9
|0-0
|3-9
|3
|4
|6
|Citron
|32
|3-11
|11-12
|2-7
|2
|3
|17
|Mabrey
|35
|4-9
|4-4
|0-2
|0
|0
|15
|Miles
|28
|7-8
|4-8
|0-10
|3
|3
|19
|Ebo
|12
|1-7
|1-2
|2-4
|1
|5
|3
|Bransford
|24
|6-8
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|12
|Brown
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Cernugel
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Marshall
|14
|1-2
|6-11
|4-6
|0
|1
|8
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-62
|28-41
|18-52
|10
|20
|90
Percentages: FG 46.774, FT .683.
3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Mabrey 3-7, Miles 1-2, Westbeld 0-2, Citron 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Westbeld 2, Watson 1, Marshall 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Miles 6, Watson 2, Westbeld 2, Citron 2, Brown 2, Ebo 1, Team 1)
Steals: 8 (Bransford 3, Miles 2, Watson 1, Westbeld 1, Citron 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AMERICAN U. (0-4)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johns
|20
|5-13
|4-4
|0-3
|0
|4
|15
|Stack
|14
|1-6
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|4
|2
|Bales
|25
|4-6
|1-1
|3-5
|2
|1
|10
|DeRubbo
|16
|1-3
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|4
|Henning
|23
|3-6
|2-3
|0-2
|3
|3
|8
|Lavin
|24
|3-8
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|8
|Graytok
|5
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|Nogues
|10
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|2
|Rescifina
|11
|1-5
|0-0
|2-2
|3
|0
|2
|Stetson
|20
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|2
|0
|Lee
|17
|4-6
|0-1
|0-3
|0
|3
|8
|Lemaster
|15
|2-7
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|5
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-6
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-67
|10-15
|11-30
|14
|27
|65
Percentages: FG 37.313, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Johns 1-3, Bales 1-2, DeRubbo 1-1, Lavin 1-3, Lemaster 1-1, Stack 0-1, Nogues 0-1, Rescifina 0-1, Stetson 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Lee 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Bales 3, Stetson 3, Stack 2, Henning 2, Nogues 2, Johns 1, Graytok 1, Rescifina 1, Lemaster 1)
Steals: 3 (Bales 1, Stetson 1, Lemaster 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Notre Dame
|26
|26
|20
|18
|—
|90
|American U.
|11
|18
|18
|18
|—
|65
A_244
Officials_Adrienne Gilmore, Bill Larance, Eric Baker
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.