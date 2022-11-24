FGFTReb
NOTRE DAME (5-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Watson244-72-45-81310
Westbeld223-90-03-9346
Citron323-1111-122-72317
Mabrey354-94-40-20015
Miles287-84-80-103319
Ebo121-71-22-4153
Bransford246-80-00-00112
Brown80-10-00-0000
Cernugel10-00-00-0000
Marshall141-26-114-6018
Team00-00-02-6000
Totals20029-6228-4118-52102090

Percentages: FG 46.774, FT .683.

3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Mabrey 3-7, Miles 1-2, Westbeld 0-2, Citron 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Westbeld 2, Watson 1, Marshall 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Miles 6, Watson 2, Westbeld 2, Citron 2, Brown 2, Ebo 1, Team 1)

Steals: 8 (Bransford 3, Miles 2, Watson 1, Westbeld 1, Citron 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
AMERICAN U. (0-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johns205-134-40-30415
Stack141-60-02-2142
Bales254-61-13-52110
DeRubbo161-31-20-2124
Henning233-62-30-2338
Lavin243-81-20-2038
Graytok50-01-20-0011
Nogues101-50-00-1122
Rescifina111-50-02-2302
Stetson200-20-01-2220
Lee174-60-10-3038
Lemaster152-70-00-0125
Team00-00-03-6000
Totals20025-6710-1511-30142765

Percentages: FG 37.313, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Johns 1-3, Bales 1-2, DeRubbo 1-1, Lavin 1-3, Lemaster 1-1, Stack 0-1, Nogues 0-1, Rescifina 0-1, Stetson 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Lee 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Bales 3, Stetson 3, Stack 2, Henning 2, Nogues 2, Johns 1, Graytok 1, Rescifina 1, Lemaster 1)

Steals: 3 (Bales 1, Stetson 1, Lemaster 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Notre Dame2626201890
American U.1118181865

A_244

Officials_Adrienne Gilmore, Bill Larance, Eric Baker

