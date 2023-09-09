Delaware70007
Penn St.142121763

First Quarter

PSU_Singleton 2 run (Felkins kick), 8:19.

PSU_Allen 4 run (Felkins kick), 2:16.

DEL_Yarns 66 run (Schmoke kick), 1:05.

Second Quarter

PSU_Singleton 5 run (Felkins kick), 11:50.

PSU_Singleton 5 run (Felkins kick), 4:29.

PSU_Warren 2 pass from Allar (Felkins kick), :22.

Third Quarter

PSU_Allar 1 run (Sahaydak kick), 9:48.

PSU_Pribula 6 run (Felkins kick), 7:16.

PSU_DeLuca 26 interception return (Felkins kick), 2:43.

Fourth Quarter

PSU_Evans 4 pass from Pribula (Felkins kick), 7:44.

A_108,575.

DELPSU
First downs534
Total Net Yards140541
Rushes-yards24-8260-315
Passing58226
Punt Returns0-05-30
Kickoff Returns2-191-26
Interceptions Ret.0-01-26
Comp-Att-Int6-17-125-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost4-240-0
Punts7-41.7142-45.5
Fumbles-Lost2-11-0
Penalties-Yards5-337-55
Time of Possession17:3842:22

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Delaware, Yarns 6-86, Silver 5-15, St. Fleur 2-5, Bermudez 1-4, Cumby 2-2, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Marker 5-(minus 13), O'Connor 2-(minus 15). Penn St., Allen 19-103, Potts 7-59, Singleton 12-47, Pribula 8-46, Smith 6-29, Allar 5-27, Holzworth 3-4.

PASSING_Delaware, Marker 3-7-1-37, O'Connor 3-10-0-21. Penn St., Allar 22-26-0-204, Pribula 3-5-0-22.

RECEIVING_Delaware, Bermudez 2-32, Townsend 2-15, B.Brose 1-6, Kelly 1-5. Penn St., Lambert-Smith 6-74, Warren 6-37, H.Wallace 3-26, Cephas 2-36, Th.Johnson 2-14, Clifford 2-2, Singleton 1-18, Driver 1-8, McClain 1-7, Evans 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Delaware, Schmoke 46.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

