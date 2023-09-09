|Delaware
|7
|0
|0
|0
|—
|7
|Penn St.
|14
|21
|21
|7
|—
|63
First Quarter
PSU_Singleton 2 run (Felkins kick), 8:19.
PSU_Allen 4 run (Felkins kick), 2:16.
DEL_Yarns 66 run (Schmoke kick), 1:05.
Second Quarter
PSU_Singleton 5 run (Felkins kick), 11:50.
PSU_Singleton 5 run (Felkins kick), 4:29.
PSU_Warren 2 pass from Allar (Felkins kick), :22.
Third Quarter
PSU_Allar 1 run (Sahaydak kick), 9:48.
PSU_Pribula 6 run (Felkins kick), 7:16.
PSU_DeLuca 26 interception return (Felkins kick), 2:43.
Fourth Quarter
PSU_Evans 4 pass from Pribula (Felkins kick), 7:44.
A_108,575.
|DEL
|PSU
|First downs
|5
|34
|Total Net Yards
|140
|541
|Rushes-yards
|24-82
|60-315
|Passing
|58
|226
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|5-30
|Kickoff Returns
|2-19
|1-26
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-26
|Comp-Att-Int
|6-17-1
|25-31-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-24
|0-0
|Punts
|7-41.714
|2-45.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-33
|7-55
|Time of Possession
|17:38
|42:22
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Delaware, Yarns 6-86, Silver 5-15, St. Fleur 2-5, Bermudez 1-4, Cumby 2-2, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Marker 5-(minus 13), O'Connor 2-(minus 15). Penn St., Allen 19-103, Potts 7-59, Singleton 12-47, Pribula 8-46, Smith 6-29, Allar 5-27, Holzworth 3-4.
PASSING_Delaware, Marker 3-7-1-37, O'Connor 3-10-0-21. Penn St., Allar 22-26-0-204, Pribula 3-5-0-22.
RECEIVING_Delaware, Bermudez 2-32, Townsend 2-15, B.Brose 1-6, Kelly 1-5. Penn St., Lambert-Smith 6-74, Warren 6-37, H.Wallace 3-26, Cephas 2-36, Th.Johnson 2-14, Clifford 2-2, Singleton 1-18, Driver 1-8, McClain 1-7, Evans 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Delaware, Schmoke 46.
