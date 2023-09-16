Penn St.6107730
Illinois070613

First Quarter

PSU_FG Felkins 20, 5:27.

PSU_FG Felkins 45, 1:43.

Second Quarter

PSU_Allen 4 run (Felkins kick), 11:04.

ILL_Love 5 run (C.Griffin kick), 2:08.

PSU_FG Felkins 28, :00.

Third Quarter

PSU_T.Warren 11 pass from Allen (Felkins kick), 2:14.

Fourth Quarter

PSU_Singleton 16 run (Felkins kick), 14:24.

ILL_Elzy 19 pass from Paddock (pass failed), 4:21.

PSUILL
First downs2021
Total Net Yards383354
Rushes-yards40-16430-83
Passing219271
Punt Returns2-163-32
Kickoff Returns3-542-29
Interceptions Ret.4-390-0
Comp-Att-Int17-37-025-45-4
Sacked-Yards Lost1-33-14
Punts7-41.8576-39.5
Fumbles-Lost1-01-1
Penalties-Yards7-706-47
Time of Possession31:5228:08

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Penn St., Allen 13-54, Pribula 9-47, Singleton 11-37, Allar 6-24, Potts 1-2. Illinois, Love 13-59, Feagin 4-15, Williams 2-8, Altmyer 4-6, McCray 4-(minus 2), Paddock 3-(minus 3).

PASSING_Penn St., Allar 16-33-0-208, Allen 1-1-0-11, Pribula 0-3-0-0. Illinois, Altmyer 15-28-4-159, Paddock 10-17-0-112.

RECEIVING_Penn St., Singleton 3-49, Warren 3-35, Lambert-Smith 3-23, Th.Johnson 2-32, Saunders 2-19, Clifford 1-33, Cephas 1-13, Allen 1-9, McClain 1-6. Illinois, Williams 5-63, Wilcher 3-35, Elzy 3-28, Reiman 3-23, Beatty 2-28, Washington 2-22, Hollins 1-26, P.Bryant 1-16, Laughery 1-12, McCray 1-5, Moore 1-5, Boyer 1-4, Love 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Penn St., Felkins 52. Illinois, C.Griffin 47.

