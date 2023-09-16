|Penn St.
|6
|10
|7
|7
|—
|30
|Illinois
|0
|7
|0
|6
|—
|13
First Quarter
PSU_FG Felkins 20, 5:27.
PSU_FG Felkins 45, 1:43.
Second Quarter
PSU_Allen 4 run (Felkins kick), 11:04.
ILL_Love 5 run (C.Griffin kick), 2:08.
PSU_FG Felkins 28, :00.
Third Quarter
PSU_T.Warren 11 pass from Allen (Felkins kick), 2:14.
Fourth Quarter
PSU_Singleton 16 run (Felkins kick), 14:24.
ILL_Elzy 19 pass from Paddock (pass failed), 4:21.
|PSU
|ILL
|First downs
|20
|21
|Total Net Yards
|383
|354
|Rushes-yards
|40-164
|30-83
|Passing
|219
|271
|Punt Returns
|2-16
|3-32
|Kickoff Returns
|3-54
|2-29
|Interceptions Ret.
|4-39
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-37-0
|25-45-4
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-3
|3-14
|Punts
|7-41.857
|6-39.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-70
|6-47
|Time of Possession
|31:52
|28:08
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Penn St., Allen 13-54, Pribula 9-47, Singleton 11-37, Allar 6-24, Potts 1-2. Illinois, Love 13-59, Feagin 4-15, Williams 2-8, Altmyer 4-6, McCray 4-(minus 2), Paddock 3-(minus 3).
PASSING_Penn St., Allar 16-33-0-208, Allen 1-1-0-11, Pribula 0-3-0-0. Illinois, Altmyer 15-28-4-159, Paddock 10-17-0-112.
RECEIVING_Penn St., Singleton 3-49, Warren 3-35, Lambert-Smith 3-23, Th.Johnson 2-32, Saunders 2-19, Clifford 1-33, Cephas 1-13, Allen 1-9, McClain 1-6. Illinois, Williams 5-63, Wilcher 3-35, Elzy 3-28, Reiman 3-23, Beatty 2-28, Washington 2-22, Hollins 1-26, P.Bryant 1-16, Laughery 1-12, McCray 1-5, Moore 1-5, Boyer 1-4, Love 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Penn St., Felkins 52. Illinois, C.Griffin 47.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.