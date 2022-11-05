Texas Tech1007724
TCU7602134

First Quarter

TCU_D.Davis 82 punt return (Kell kick), 13:20.

TTU_Bradley 47 pass from Morton (Wolff kick), 5:13.

TTU_FG Wolff 29, :00.

Second Quarter

TCU_FG Kell 40, 11:58.

TCU_FG Kell 30, :09.

Third Quarter

TTU_Sparkman 33 pass from Shough (Wolff kick), 8:38.

Fourth Quarter

TCU_Miller 2 run (Kell kick), 13:25.

TCU_D.Davis 23 pass from Duggan (Kell kick), 10:53.

TCU_Demercado 16 pass from Duggan (Kell kick), 5:46.

TTU_Shough 3 run (Wolff kick), 1:46.

A_44,760.

TTUTCU
First downs2023
Total Net Yards352429
Rushes-yards39-18951-234
Passing163195
Punt Returns2-173-93
Kickoff Returns4-824-55
Interceptions Ret.0-01-0
Comp-Att-Int16-32-112-23-0
Sacked-Yards Lost4-184-23
Punts6-47.04-43.5
Fumbles-Lost1-00-0
Penalties-Yards6-424-52
Time of Possession25:2134:39

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Texas Tech, Valdez 3-71, Brooks 10-59, Thompson 8-46, Shough 7-9, D.Smith 4-6, Martinez 1-0, Morton 6-(minus 2). TCU, Miller 21-158, Demercado 11-43, Bailey 4-31, Duggan 12-6, (Team) 3-(minus 4).

PASSING_Texas Tech, Shough 9-22-1-84, Morton 7-10-0-79. TCU, Duggan 12-23-0-195.

RECEIVING_Texas Tech, Sparkman 3-46, Thompson 3-16, Bradley 2-54, Price 2-14, B.Boyd 2-12, X.White 2-7, Brooks 1-7, Fouonji 1-7. TCU, Barber 3-62, Davis 3-36, S.Williams 1-38, Henderson 1-20, Demercado 1-16, Conwright 1-13, Hudson 1-5, Miller 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

