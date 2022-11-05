|Texas Tech
|10
|0
|7
|7
|—
|24
|TCU
|7
|6
|0
|21
|—
|34
First Quarter
TCU_D.Davis 82 punt return (Kell kick), 13:20.
TTU_Bradley 47 pass from Morton (Wolff kick), 5:13.
TTU_FG Wolff 29, :00.
Second Quarter
TCU_FG Kell 40, 11:58.
TCU_FG Kell 30, :09.
Third Quarter
TTU_Sparkman 33 pass from Shough (Wolff kick), 8:38.
Fourth Quarter
TCU_Miller 2 run (Kell kick), 13:25.
TCU_D.Davis 23 pass from Duggan (Kell kick), 10:53.
TCU_Demercado 16 pass from Duggan (Kell kick), 5:46.
TTU_Shough 3 run (Wolff kick), 1:46.
A_44,760.
|TTU
|TCU
|First downs
|20
|23
|Total Net Yards
|352
|429
|Rushes-yards
|39-189
|51-234
|Passing
|163
|195
|Punt Returns
|2-17
|3-93
|Kickoff Returns
|4-82
|4-55
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-32-1
|12-23-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-18
|4-23
|Punts
|6-47.0
|4-43.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-42
|4-52
|Time of Possession
|25:21
|34:39
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Texas Tech, Valdez 3-71, Brooks 10-59, Thompson 8-46, Shough 7-9, D.Smith 4-6, Martinez 1-0, Morton 6-(minus 2). TCU, Miller 21-158, Demercado 11-43, Bailey 4-31, Duggan 12-6, (Team) 3-(minus 4).
PASSING_Texas Tech, Shough 9-22-1-84, Morton 7-10-0-79. TCU, Duggan 12-23-0-195.
RECEIVING_Texas Tech, Sparkman 3-46, Thompson 3-16, Bradley 2-54, Price 2-14, B.Boyd 2-12, X.White 2-7, Brooks 1-7, Fouonji 1-7. TCU, Barber 3-62, Davis 3-36, S.Williams 1-38, Henderson 1-20, Demercado 1-16, Conwright 1-13, Hudson 1-5, Miller 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.