|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TENNESSEE (10-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dye
|17
|5-6
|1-2
|4-11
|2
|0
|11
|Key
|17
|7-10
|2-4
|6-7
|1
|2
|16
|Darby
|17
|1-6
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|1
|2
|Horston
|13
|3-9
|1-2
|1-6
|3
|2
|7
|Walker
|17
|1-6
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|0
|2
|Green
|11
|6-7
|1-1
|0-4
|1
|1
|13
|Saunders
|14
|4-7
|0-0
|3-5
|2
|1
|8
|Rennie
|23
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|1
|6
|Miles
|11
|2-2
|2-3
|0-1
|2
|0
|6
|Puckett
|18
|7-9
|2-2
|2-3
|3
|2
|19
|Striplin
|16
|1-4
|8-8
|1-4
|0
|3
|10
|Wynn
|26
|5-12
|1-6
|6-10
|5
|0
|12
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|44-83
|18-28
|26-61
|27
|13
|112
Percentages: FG 53.012, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Puckett 3-4, Rennie 2-5, Wynn 1-3, Darby 0-5, Horston 0-1, Walker 0-1, Striplin 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Key 3, Walker 1, Saunders 1)
Turnovers: 11 (Horston 3, Dye 2, Walker 2, Miles 2, Puckett 1, Striplin 1)
Steals: 12 (Dye 2, Walker 2, Miles 2, Wynn 2, Key 1, Horston 1, Green 1, Striplin 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ETSU (1-11)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Davis
|28
|6-13
|4-4
|4-8
|0
|5
|17
|Adams
|32
|2-3
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|3
|6
|Carrington
|31
|2-11
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|4
|6
|Moore
|34
|3-13
|2-2
|0-1
|7
|3
|8
|Thompson
|34
|2-8
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|3
|6
|Kirtner
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Ryce
|6
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Vananda
|31
|3-11
|3-4
|2-3
|3
|2
|12
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-62
|13-14
|8-27
|12
|20
|58
Percentages: FG 30.645, FT .929.
3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (Vananda 3-8, Carrington 2-7, Davis 1-3, Ryce 1-2, Moore 0-8, Thompson 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Adams 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Thompson 4, Adams 3, Moore 3, Vananda 3, Carrington 2, Davis 1, Ryce 1)
Steals: 10 (Davis 3, Vananda 3, Adams 1, Carrington 1, Moore 1, Thompson 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|ETSU
|13
|12
|14
|19
|—
|58
|Tennessee
|24
|27
|28
|33
|—
|112
A_6,807
Officials_Carla Fountain, Luis Gonzalez, Eric Brewton