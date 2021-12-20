FGFTReb
TENNESSEE (10-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dye175-61-24-112011
Key177-102-46-71216
Darby171-60-02-4012
Horston133-91-21-6327
Walker171-60-01-4302
Green116-71-10-41113
Saunders144-70-03-5218
Rennie232-50-00-2516
Miles112-22-30-1206
Puckett187-92-22-33219
Striplin161-48-81-40310
Wynn265-121-66-105012
Team00-00-00-0000
Totals20044-8318-2826-612713112

Percentages: FG 53.012, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Puckett 3-4, Rennie 2-5, Wynn 1-3, Darby 0-5, Horston 0-1, Walker 0-1, Striplin 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Key 3, Walker 1, Saunders 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Horston 3, Dye 2, Walker 2, Miles 2, Puckett 1, Striplin 1)

Steals: 12 (Dye 2, Walker 2, Miles 2, Wynn 2, Key 1, Horston 1, Green 1, Striplin 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
ETSU (1-11)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Davis286-134-44-80517
Adams322-32-21-4036
Carrington312-110-00-5146
Moore343-132-20-1738
Thompson342-82-20-0136
Kirtner40-00-00-1000
Ryce61-30-00-1003
Vananda313-113-42-33212
Team00-00-01-4000
Totals20019-6213-148-27122058

Percentages: FG 30.645, FT .929.

3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (Vananda 3-8, Carrington 2-7, Davis 1-3, Ryce 1-2, Moore 0-8, Thompson 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Adams 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Thompson 4, Adams 3, Moore 3, Vananda 3, Carrington 2, Davis 1, Ryce 1)

Steals: 10 (Davis 3, Vananda 3, Adams 1, Carrington 1, Moore 1, Thompson 1)

Technical Fouls: None

ETSU1312141958
Tennessee24272833112

A_6,807

Officials_Carla Fountain, Luis Gonzalez, Eric Brewton

