|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TENNESSEE (12-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dye
|20
|2-12
|2-2
|1-7
|1
|0
|6
|Puckett
|21
|1-5
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|2
|3
|Key
|30
|4-6
|5-7
|3-11
|3
|4
|13
|Darby
|30
|3-8
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|9
|Walker
|38
|7-13
|1-1
|1-6
|6
|2
|16
|Green
|19
|4-5
|0-1
|1-5
|0
|4
|8
|Saunders
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Rennie
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Miles
|25
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|1
|4
|Striplin
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Wynn
|10
|1-3
|1-2
|1-5
|1
|0
|3
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-56
|10-15
|12-46
|16
|13
|62
Percentages: FG 42.9, FT 66.7.
3-Point Goals: 4-15, 26.7 (Darby 3-7, Walker 1-3, Puckett 0-4, Miles 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 8 (Key 5, Walker 1, Green 1, Striplin 1)
Turnovers: 15 (Puckett 6, Green 3, Miles 2, Dye 1, Darby 1, Walker 1, Team 1)
Steals: 5 (Darby 3, Dye 1, Miles 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALABAMA (9-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Rice
|30
|1-6
|2-2
|3-8
|0
|4
|4
|Abrams
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Barber
|39
|3-15
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|1
|8
|Davis
|30
|5-19
|1-2
|3-6
|4
|2
|12
|Mingo-Young
|38
|4-11
|1-2
|1-6
|1
|0
|11
|Craig Cruce
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Wade-Warren
|7
|1-4
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|3
|Daniel
|15
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Gordon
|29
|2-9
|0-0
|5-8
|1
|2
|4
|Grizzle
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|5-7
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-71
|5-8
|18-41
|8
|16
|44
Percentages: FG 23.9, FT 62.5.
3-Point Goals: 5-29, 17.2 (Barber 2-11, Mingo-Young 2-3, Davis 1-10, Abrams 0-1, Craig Cruce 0-1, Wade-Warren 0-2, Gordon 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Rice 3, Craig Cruce 1, Daniel 1)
Turnovers: 11 (Rice 3, Mingo-Young 2, Wade-Warren 2, Abrams 1, Barber 1, Davis 1, Gordon 1)
Steals: 5 (Davis 2, Rice 1, Mingo-Young 1, Gordon 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Alabama
|12
|12
|13
|7
|—
|44
|Tennessee
|23
|7
|8
|24
|—
|62
A_8,124
Officials_Timothy Greene, Katie Lukanich, Beverly Roberts