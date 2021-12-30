FGFTReb
TENNESSEE (12-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dye202-122-21-7106
Puckett211-51-22-3023
Key304-65-73-113413
Darby303-80-00-1009
Walker387-131-11-66216
Green194-50-11-5048
Saunders00-00-00-0000
Rennie10-00-00-0000
Miles252-40-00-3414
Striplin60-00-00-0100
Wynn101-31-21-5103
Team00-00-03-5000
Totals20024-5610-1512-46161362

Percentages: FG 42.9, FT 66.7.

3-Point Goals: 4-15, 26.7 (Darby 3-7, Walker 1-3, Puckett 0-4, Miles 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 8 (Key 5, Walker 1, Green 1, Striplin 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Puckett 6, Green 3, Miles 2, Dye 1, Darby 1, Walker 1, Team 1)

Steals: 5 (Darby 3, Dye 1, Miles 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
ALABAMA (9-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Rice301-62-23-8044
Abrams80-20-00-0020
Barber393-150-01-6218
Davis305-191-23-64212
Mingo-Young384-111-21-61011
Craig Cruce30-10-00-0010
Wade-Warren71-41-20-0033
Daniel151-40-00-0012
Gordon292-90-05-8124
Grizzle10-00-00-0000
Team00-00-05-7000
Totals20017-715-818-4181644

Percentages: FG 23.9, FT 62.5.

3-Point Goals: 5-29, 17.2 (Barber 2-11, Mingo-Young 2-3, Davis 1-10, Abrams 0-1, Craig Cruce 0-1, Wade-Warren 0-2, Gordon 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Rice 3, Craig Cruce 1, Daniel 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Rice 3, Mingo-Young 2, Wade-Warren 2, Abrams 1, Barber 1, Davis 1, Gordon 1)

Steals: 5 (Davis 2, Rice 1, Mingo-Young 1, Gordon 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Alabama121213744
Tennessee23782462

A_8,124

Officials_Timothy Greene, Katie Lukanich, Beverly Roberts

