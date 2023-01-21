FGFTReb
TEXASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Allen250-52-20-1012
Disu246-91-11-52513
D.Mitchell140-20-00-3030
Carr378-145-60-33323
Hunter315-81-21-24011
Bishop245-91-24-71211
Cunningham180-20-00-0100
Rice172-34-60-1139
Morris100-30-00-4010
Totals20026-5514-196-26121869

Percentages: FG .473, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Carr 2-6, Rice 1-2, Morris 0-1, Cunningham 0-2, Hunter 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 13 (Carr 3, Bishop 2, Cunningham 2, Hunter 2, Rice 2, D.Mitchell, Morris).

Steals: 9 (Carr 3, Morris 2, Bishop, Cunningham, Hunter, Rice).

Technical Fouls: Rice, 7:50 second.

FGFTReb
WEST VIRGINIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bell192-40-02-5044
Matthews311-62-21-5124
T.Mitchell404-112-21-81212
Ke.Johnson336-97-111-11422
Stevenson202-92-20-3227
Wilson161-50-00-0213
Okonkwo143-30-12-4006
Toussaint111-30-00-1033
Ko.Johnson90-10-00-0100
Wague40-10-01-2030
Suemnick30-00-00-0000
Totals20020-5213-188-2982161

Percentages: FG .385, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Ke.Johnson 3-5, T.Mitchell 2-4, Toussaint 1-3, Wilson 1-4, Stevenson 1-6, Matthews 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (T.Mitchell 2, Matthews, Okonkwo, Stevenson, Wague).

Turnovers: 20 (Ke.Johnson 6, T.Mitchell 5, Matthews 3, Stevenson 3, Bell, Toussaint, Wague).

Steals: 2 (Ke.Johnson 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Texas264369
West Virginia283361

A_14,141 (14,000).

