TEXAS (16-3)
Allen 0-5 2-2 2, Disu 6-9 1-1 13, D.Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0, Carr 8-14 5-6 23, Hunter 5-8 1-2 11, Bishop 5-9 1-2 11, Cunningham 0-2 0-0 0, Rice 2-3 4-6 9, Morris 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 14-19 69.
WEST VIRGINIA (11-8)
Bell 2-4 0-0 4, Matthews 1-6 2-2 4, T.Mitchell 4-11 2-2 12, Ke.Johnson 6-9 7-11 22, Stevenson 2-9 2-2 7, Wilson 1-5 0-0 3, Okonkwo 3-3 0-1 6, Toussaint 1-3 0-0 3, Ko.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Wague 0-1 0-0 0, Suemnick 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 13-18 61.
Halftime_West Virginia 28-26. 3-Point Goals_Texas 3-13 (Carr 2-6, Rice 1-2, Morris 0-1, Cunningham 0-2, Hunter 0-2), West Virginia 8-23 (Ke.Johnson 3-5, T.Mitchell 2-4, Toussaint 1-3, Wilson 1-4, Stevenson 1-6, Matthews 0-1). Fouled Out_Disu. Rebounds_Texas 26 (Bishop 7), West Virginia 29 (T.Mitchell 8). Assists_Texas 12 (Hunter 4), West Virginia 8 (Stevenson, Wilson 2). Total Fouls_Texas 18, West Virginia 21. A_14,141 (14,000).
