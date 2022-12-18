STANFORD (4-7)
Angel 2-7 6-6 11, Ingram 2-6 0-1 5, S.Jones 4-11 0-0 10, Raynaud 0-1 0-0 0, O'Connell 1-3 1-1 3, M.Jones 5-10 5-7 17, Keefe 3-4 2-4 8, Gealer 2-2 0-0 5, Murrell 1-1 0-0 3, Agarwal 0-0 0-0 0, Silva 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-46 14-19 62.
TEXAS (9-1)
Allen 6-13 3-4 15, Disu 4-4 0-0 9, Mitchell 2-5 0-0 4, Carr 6-13 3-4 17, Hunter 3-11 0-0 8, Rice 6-10 0-0 15, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Bishop 1-4 2-3 4, Morris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 8-11 72.
Halftime_Texas 31-28. 3-Point Goals_Stanford 8-18 (M.Jones 2-5, S.Jones 2-5, Gealer 1-1, Murrell 1-1, Ingram 1-2, Angel 1-3, Silva 0-1), Texas 8-21 (Rice 3-5, Carr 2-6, Hunter 2-6, Disu 1-1, Allen 0-1, Cunningham 0-1, Morris 0-1). Rebounds_Stanford 29 (S.Jones 7), Texas 31 (Disu 5). Assists_Stanford 15 (Ingram 4), Texas 22 (Allen, Carr, Hunter 5). Total Fouls_Stanford 16, Texas 14.
