|FG
|FT
|Reb
|STANFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Angel
|30
|2-7
|6-6
|1-3
|3
|3
|11
|Ingram
|30
|2-6
|0-1
|2-6
|4
|2
|5
|S.Jones
|30
|4-11
|0-0
|1-7
|0
|3
|10
|Raynaud
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|0
|O'Connell
|22
|1-3
|1-1
|1-4
|3
|0
|3
|M.Jones
|28
|5-10
|5-7
|1-3
|1
|0
|17
|Keefe
|20
|3-4
|2-4
|0-2
|2
|3
|8
|Gealer
|11
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|5
|Murrell
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Agarwal
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Silva
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-46
|14-19
|6-29
|15
|16
|62
Percentages: FG .435, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (M.Jones 2-5, S.Jones 2-5, Gealer 1-1, Murrell 1-1, Ingram 1-2, Angel 1-3, Silva 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 5 (S.Jones 3, Angel, Ingram).
Turnovers: 15 (Keefe 4, Gealer 3, Raynaud 3, Ingram 2, Angel, O'Connell, S.Jones).
Steals: 5 (Agarwal, Angel, Keefe, M.Jones, Murrell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Allen
|29
|6-13
|3-4
|1-4
|5
|3
|15
|Disu
|19
|4-4
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|3
|9
|Mitchell
|20
|2-5
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|1
|4
|Carr
|33
|6-13
|3-4
|0-3
|5
|2
|17
|Hunter
|31
|3-11
|0-0
|1-4
|5
|1
|8
|Rice
|25
|6-10
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|0
|15
|Cunningham
|19
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|0
|Bishop
|14
|1-4
|2-3
|1-2
|1
|0
|4
|Morris
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-62
|8-11
|9-31
|22
|14
|72
Percentages: FG .452, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Rice 3-5, Carr 2-6, Hunter 2-6, Disu 1-1, Allen 0-1, Cunningham 0-1, Morris 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Allen 2, Disu 2, Rice).
Turnovers: 8 (Hunter 3, Morris 2, Bishop, Carr, Rice).
Steals: 5 (Allen, Bishop, Carr, Cunningham, Mitchell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Stanford
|28
|34
|—
|62
|Texas
|31
|41
|—
|72
