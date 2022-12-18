FGFTReb
STANFORDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Angel302-76-61-33311
Ingram302-60-12-6425
S.Jones304-110-01-70310
Raynaud120-10-00-3010
O'Connell221-31-11-4303
M.Jones285-105-71-31017
Keefe203-42-40-2238
Gealer112-20-00-1225
Murrell91-10-00-0013
Agarwal50-00-00-0010
Silva30-10-00-0000
Totals20020-4614-196-29151662

Percentages: FG .435, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (M.Jones 2-5, S.Jones 2-5, Gealer 1-1, Murrell 1-1, Ingram 1-2, Angel 1-3, Silva 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 5 (S.Jones 3, Angel, Ingram).

Turnovers: 15 (Keefe 4, Gealer 3, Raynaud 3, Ingram 2, Angel, O'Connell, S.Jones).

Steals: 5 (Agarwal, Angel, Keefe, M.Jones, Murrell).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TEXASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Allen296-133-41-45315
Disu194-40-01-5239
Mitchell202-50-02-4014
Carr336-133-40-35217
Hunter313-110-01-4518
Rice256-100-01-42015
Cunningham190-10-00-2130
Bishop141-42-31-2104
Morris100-10-02-3110
Totals20028-628-119-31221472

Percentages: FG .452, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Rice 3-5, Carr 2-6, Hunter 2-6, Disu 1-1, Allen 0-1, Cunningham 0-1, Morris 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Allen 2, Disu 2, Rice).

Turnovers: 8 (Hunter 3, Morris 2, Bishop, Carr, Rice).

Steals: 5 (Allen, Bishop, Carr, Cunningham, Mitchell).

Technical Fouls: None.

Stanford283462
Texas314172

.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

