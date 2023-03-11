TEXAS (26-8)
Disu 7-9 4-4 18, Mitchell 1-1 0-0 2, Carr 8-15 0-1 17, Hunter 0-8 2-2 2, S.Rice 7-12 3-3 17, Cunningham 3-7 0-0 8, Bishop 2-5 0-0 4, Morris 3-5 1-2 8, Anamekwe 0-0 0-0 0, Bott 0-0 0-0 0, Perryman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 10-12 76.
KANSAS (27-7)
Adams 3-4 0-0 6, Wilson 9-19 4-4 24, Dick 3-11 0-0 6, Harris 3-7 0-0 6, Yesufu 5-11 0-2 11, Udeh 0-2 0-0 0, M.Rice 1-1 0-0 3, Pettiford 0-2 0-0 0, Jankovich 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 4-6 56.
Halftime_Texas 39-33. 3-Point Goals_Texas 4-17 (Cunningham 2-4, Carr 1-3, Morris 1-3, S.Rice 0-3, Hunter 0-4), Kansas 4-17 (Wilson 2-5, M.Rice 1-1, Yesufu 1-5, Jankovich 0-1, Dick 0-5). Rebounds_Texas 36 (Cunningham 9), Kansas 31 (Dick 8). Assists_Texas 16 (Carr, S.Rice, Cunningham, Bishop 3), Kansas 8 (Harris 4). Total Fouls_Texas 9, Kansas 11. A_17,763 (18,972).
