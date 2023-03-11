|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Disu
|21
|7-9
|4-4
|2-6
|2
|3
|18
|Mitchell
|14
|1-1
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|1
|2
|Carr
|38
|8-15
|0-1
|0-3
|3
|1
|17
|Hunter
|27
|0-8
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|0
|2
|S.Rice
|36
|7-12
|3-3
|1-2
|3
|1
|17
|Cunningham
|26
|3-7
|0-0
|5-9
|3
|1
|8
|Bishop
|19
|2-5
|0-0
|0-5
|3
|0
|4
|Morris
|16
|3-5
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|8
|Anamekwe
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Bott
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Perryman
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-62
|10-12
|10-36
|16
|9
|76
Percentages: FG .500, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Cunningham 2-4, Carr 1-3, Morris 1-3, S.Rice 0-3, Hunter 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 10 (Disu 3, Morris 2, Carr, Cunningham, Hunter, Perryman, S.Rice).
Steals: 6 (Cunningham 2, Morris 2, Disu, S.Rice).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Adams
|24
|3-4
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|4
|6
|Wilson
|39
|9-19
|4-4
|0-6
|0
|1
|24
|Dick
|30
|3-11
|0-0
|2-8
|1
|0
|6
|Harris
|35
|3-7
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|2
|6
|Yesufu
|29
|5-11
|0-2
|1-4
|1
|1
|11
|Udeh
|16
|0-2
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Rice
|15
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|3
|Pettiford
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Jankovich
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-58
|4-6
|8-31
|8
|11
|56
Percentages: FG .414, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Wilson 2-5, M.Rice 1-1, Yesufu 1-5, Jankovich 0-1, Dick 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Harris 2).
Turnovers: 15 (Harris 4, Udeh 3, Adams 2, M.Rice 2, Dick, Pettiford, Wilson, Yesufu).
Steals: 6 (Wilson 2, Dick, M.Rice, Udeh, Yesufu).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Texas
|39
|37
|—
|76
|Kansas
|33
|23
|—
|56
A_17,763 (18,972).
Commented
