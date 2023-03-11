FGFTReb
TEXASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Disu217-94-42-62318
Mitchell141-10-01-4112
Carr388-150-10-33117
Hunter270-82-21-4102
S.Rice367-123-31-23117
Cunningham263-70-05-9318
Bishop192-50-00-5304
Morris163-51-20-1028
Anamekwe10-00-00-1000
Bott10-00-00-1000
Perryman10-00-00-0000
Totals20031-6210-1210-3616976

Percentages: FG .500, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Cunningham 2-4, Carr 1-3, Morris 1-3, S.Rice 0-3, Hunter 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 10 (Disu 3, Morris 2, Carr, Cunningham, Hunter, Perryman, S.Rice).

Steals: 6 (Cunningham 2, Morris 2, Disu, S.Rice).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
KANSASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Adams243-40-01-4246
Wilson399-194-40-60124
Dick303-110-02-8106
Harris353-70-00-1426
Yesufu295-110-21-41111
Udeh160-20-02-3000
M.Rice151-10-00-2033
Pettiford110-20-02-3000
Jankovich10-10-00-0000
Totals20024-584-68-3181156

Percentages: FG .414, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Wilson 2-5, M.Rice 1-1, Yesufu 1-5, Jankovich 0-1, Dick 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Harris 2).

Turnovers: 15 (Harris 4, Udeh 3, Adams 2, M.Rice 2, Dick, Pettiford, Wilson, Yesufu).

Steals: 6 (Wilson 2, Dick, M.Rice, Udeh, Yesufu).

Technical Fouls: None.

Texas393776
Kansas332356

A_17,763 (18,972).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

