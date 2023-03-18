|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTHWESTERN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Beran
|12
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|3
|Nicholson
|31
|7-7
|3-4
|5-9
|0
|1
|17
|Audige
|35
|6-17
|2-2
|0-2
|7
|3
|16
|Berry
|38
|1-8
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|4
|3
|Buie
|39
|5-13
|6-7
|2-4
|4
|1
|18
|Barnhizer
|31
|1-9
|2-2
|3-6
|0
|2
|4
|Verhoeven
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Martinelli
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|22-59
|13-15
|12-28
|11
|16
|63
Percentages: FG .373, FT .867.
3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Buie 2-3, Audige 2-7, Beran 1-3, Berry 1-6, Barnhizer 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 8 (Audige 3, Buie 2, Beran, Nicholson, Verhoeven).
Steals: 5 (Audige, Barnhizer, Berry, Buie, Nicholson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UCLA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bona
|20
|3-3
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|3
|6
|Bailey
|38
|5-7
|2-3
|1-4
|6
|3
|14
|Campbell
|39
|0-7
|12-12
|0-3
|7
|1
|12
|Singleton
|28
|2-6
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|0
|5
|Jaquez
|39
|11-19
|0-0
|0-8
|4
|2
|24
|Nwuba
|16
|0-0
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|4
|2
|Andrews
|15
|1-2
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|5
|McClendon
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Etienne
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-44
|18-21
|3-26
|17
|14
|68
Percentages: FG .500, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Bailey 2-2, Jaquez 2-4, Andrews 1-2, Singleton 1-5, Campbell 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Bona 2, Nwuba).
Turnovers: 8 (Bailey 3, Bona 2, Jaquez, McClendon, Nwuba).
Steals: 4 (Campbell 2, Bailey, Singleton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Northwestern
|25
|38
|—
|63
|UCLA
|35
|33
|—
|68
A_16,806 (17,608).
