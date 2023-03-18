FGFTReb
NORTHWESTERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Beran121-40-00-0033
Nicholson317-73-45-90117
Audige356-172-20-27316
Berry381-80-01-5043
Buie395-136-72-44118
Barnhizer311-92-23-6024
Verhoeven90-00-01-1010
Martinelli51-10-00-1012
Totals20022-5913-1512-28111663

Percentages: FG .373, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Buie 2-3, Audige 2-7, Beran 1-3, Berry 1-6, Barnhizer 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 8 (Audige 3, Buie 2, Beran, Nicholson, Verhoeven).

Steals: 5 (Audige, Barnhizer, Berry, Buie, Nicholson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UCLAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bona203-30-21-1036
Bailey385-72-31-46314
Campbell390-712-120-37112
Singleton282-60-00-6005
Jaquez3911-190-00-84224
Nwuba160-02-21-2042
Andrews151-22-20-2005
McClendon30-00-00-0010
Etienne20-00-00-0000
Totals20022-4418-213-26171468

Percentages: FG .500, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Bailey 2-2, Jaquez 2-4, Andrews 1-2, Singleton 1-5, Campbell 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bona 2, Nwuba).

Turnovers: 8 (Bailey 3, Bona 2, Jaquez, McClendon, Nwuba).

Steals: 4 (Campbell 2, Bailey, Singleton).

Technical Fouls: None.

Northwestern253863
UCLA353368

A_16,806 (17,608).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you