NORTHWESTERN (22-12)
Beran 1-4 0-0 3, Nicholson 7-7 3-4 17, Audige 6-17 2-2 16, Berry 1-8 0-0 3, Buie 5-13 6-7 18, Barnhizer 1-9 2-2 4, Verhoeven 0-0 0-0 0, Martinelli 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-59 13-15 63.
UCLA (31-5)
Bona 3-3 0-2 6, Bailey 5-7 2-3 14, Campbell 0-7 12-12 12, Singleton 2-6 0-0 5, Jaquez 11-19 0-0 24, Nwuba 0-0 2-2 2, Andrews 1-2 2-2 5, McClendon 0-0 0-0 0, Etienne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-44 18-21 68.
Halftime_UCLA 35-25. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern 6-22 (Buie 2-3, Audige 2-7, Beran 1-3, Berry 1-6, Barnhizer 0-3), UCLA 6-15 (Bailey 2-2, Jaquez 2-4, Andrews 1-2, Singleton 1-5, Campbell 0-2). Rebounds_Northwestern 28 (Nicholson 9), UCLA 26 (Jaquez 8). Assists_Northwestern 11 (Audige 7), UCLA 17 (Campbell 7). Total Fouls_Northwestern 16, UCLA 14. A_16,806 (17,608).
