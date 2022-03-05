|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UCONN (23-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Edwards
|25
|6-7
|2-2
|3-7
|3
|1
|14
|Nelson-Ododa
|20
|1-1
|2-4
|2-5
|2
|2
|4
|Fudd
|25
|4-13
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|0
|11
|Muhl
|20
|1-4
|0-0
|0-3
|6
|2
|2
|Williams
|29
|6-11
|0-1
|1-5
|1
|2
|15
|Juhasz
|16
|2-4
|3-4
|3-7
|1
|0
|7
|Bueckers
|18
|6-9
|0-1
|0-5
|4
|0
|16
|Ducharme
|22
|2-8
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|6
|Westbrook
|21
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|1
|5
|DeBerry
|2
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Gabriel
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-64
|8-14
|15-44
|24
|9
|84
Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (Bueckers 4-5, Fudd 3-10, Williams 3-7, Ducharme 1-4, Westbrook 1-2, Muhl 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Ducharme 2, Nelson-Ododa 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Nelson-Ododa 3, Muhl 2, Williams 2, Bueckers 2, Edwards 1, Westbrook 1, DeBerry 1, Team 1)
Steals: 13 (Williams 5, Edwards 2, Nelson-Ododa 1, Fudd 1, Muhl 1, Juhasz 1, Bueckers 1, Westbrook 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGETOWN (10-19)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Archer
|15
|1-4
|0-0
|3-6
|0
|0
|2
|Bolden-Morris
|31
|3-16
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|8
|Scott
|20
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|2
|Jenkins
|12
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|West
|36
|2-11
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|1
|5
|Bennett
|20
|1-2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|4
|Kelava
|17
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Wright
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|0
|Clougherty
|24
|4-8
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|2
|10
|Ott
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Flaherty
|8
|0-0
|1-3
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Jasper
|1
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Myricks
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|14-51
|2-5
|7-27
|7
|12
|38
Percentages: FG 27.451, FT .400.
3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (Bolden-Morris 2-13, Clougherty 2-5, Jenkins 1-3, West 1-6, Bennett 1-1, Jasper 1-1, Scott 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bennett 2)
Turnovers: 23 (West 6, Bolden-Morris 3, Bennett 3, Clougherty 3, Jenkins 2, Ott 2, Team 2, Archer 1, Jasper 1)
Steals: 6 (Scott 2, Bolden-Morris 1, Jenkins 1, West 1, Clougherty 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Georgetown
|6
|3
|16
|13
|—
|38
|UConn
|22
|21
|23
|18
|—
|84
A_0
Officials_John Capolino, Tom Danaher, Maj Forsberg