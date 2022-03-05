FGFTReb
UCONN (23-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Edwards256-72-23-73114
Nelson-Ododa201-12-42-5224
Fudd254-130-01-22011
Muhl201-40-00-3622
Williams296-110-11-51215
Juhasz162-43-43-7107
Bueckers186-90-10-54016
Ducharme222-81-21-3116
Westbrook212-40-01-2315
DeBerry22-30-00-0004
Gabriel20-00-00-0100
Team00-00-03-5000
Totals20032-648-1415-4424984

Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (Bueckers 4-5, Fudd 3-10, Williams 3-7, Ducharme 1-4, Westbrook 1-2, Muhl 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Ducharme 2, Nelson-Ododa 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Nelson-Ododa 3, Muhl 2, Williams 2, Bueckers 2, Edwards 1, Westbrook 1, DeBerry 1, Team 1)

Steals: 13 (Williams 5, Edwards 2, Nelson-Ododa 1, Fudd 1, Muhl 1, Juhasz 1, Bueckers 1, Westbrook 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
GEORGETOWN (10-19)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Archer151-40-03-6002
Bolden-Morris313-160-00-3118
Scott201-30-01-1102
Jenkins121-40-00-0013
West362-110-00-3315
Bennett201-21-20-1024
Kelava170-00-01-1010
Wright120-20-00-1040
Clougherty244-80-00-42210
Ott30-00-00-0000
Flaherty80-01-30-0001
Jasper11-10-00-0003
Myricks10-00-00-0000
Team00-00-02-7000
Totals20014-512-57-2771238

Percentages: FG 27.451, FT .400.

3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (Bolden-Morris 2-13, Clougherty 2-5, Jenkins 1-3, West 1-6, Bennett 1-1, Jasper 1-1, Scott 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bennett 2)

Turnovers: 23 (West 6, Bolden-Morris 3, Bennett 3, Clougherty 3, Jenkins 2, Ott 2, Team 2, Archer 1, Jasper 1)

Steals: 6 (Scott 2, Bolden-Morris 1, Jenkins 1, West 1, Clougherty 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Georgetown63161338
UConn2221231884

A_0

Officials_John Capolino, Tom Danaher, Maj Forsberg

