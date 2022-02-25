FGFTReb
UCONN (21-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Edwards198-100-02-72116
Nelson-Ododa235-62-21-44113
Fudd207-90-00-31019
Muhl251-20-00-3323
Williams245-71-21-41213
Juhasz152-30-00-4304
Bueckers134-50-00-2108
Ducharme246-130-01-22213
Westbrook250-00-01-71010
DeBerry40-20-00-0000
Gabriel82-60-00-1014
Team00-00-03-4000
Totals20040-633-49-41271093

Percentages: FG 63.492, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Fudd 5-7, Williams 2-3, Nelson-Ododa 1-1, Muhl 1-2, Ducharme 1-5, Juhasz 0-1, DeBerry 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 11 (Nelson-Ododa 3, Juhasz 3, Williams 2, Edwards 1, Fudd 1, DeBerry 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Williams 3, Edwards 2, Muhl 2, Westbrook 2, Gabriel 2, Juhasz 1, Team 1)

Steals: 13 (Muhl 5, Westbrook 2, Edwards 1, Nelson-Ododa 1, Fudd 1, Williams 1, Juhasz 1, Ducharme 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
ST. JOHN'S (11-17)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cosgrove232-60-11-2034
Peeples281-70-05-8002
Bailey283-91-20-0209
Clegg232-44-50-1109
Correa293-80-00-5007
Nolan40-00-00-0010
Patterson221-50-00-1002
Drake201-70-01-2202
Gines50-00-00-0000
Burton50-20-00-1000
Zabrecky131-50-00-0113
Team00-00-02-3000
Totals20014-535-89-236538

Percentages: FG 26.415, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Bailey 2-4, Clegg 1-3, Correa 1-3, Zabrecky 1-4, Cosgrove 0-3, Patterson 0-3, Drake 0-4)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Patterson 2, Cosgrove 1, Peeples 1)

Turnovers: 19 (Bailey 5, Clegg 4, Patterson 3, Cosgrove 2, Correa 2, Drake 2, Zabrecky 1)

Steals: 5 (Peeples 2, Bailey 2, Zabrecky 1)

Technical Fouls: None

St. John's81191038
UConn3021271593

A_9,154

Officials_Jeffrey Smith, Pualani Spurlock-Welsh, Eric Brewton

