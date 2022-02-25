|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UCONN (21-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Edwards
|19
|8-10
|0-0
|2-7
|2
|1
|16
|Nelson-Ododa
|23
|5-6
|2-2
|1-4
|4
|1
|13
|Fudd
|20
|7-9
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|19
|Muhl
|25
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|2
|3
|Williams
|24
|5-7
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|2
|13
|Juhasz
|15
|2-3
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|0
|4
|Bueckers
|13
|4-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|8
|Ducharme
|24
|6-13
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|2
|13
|Westbrook
|25
|0-0
|0-0
|1-7
|10
|1
|0
|DeBerry
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Gabriel
|8
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|4
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|40-63
|3-4
|9-41
|27
|10
|93
Percentages: FG 63.492, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Fudd 5-7, Williams 2-3, Nelson-Ododa 1-1, Muhl 1-2, Ducharme 1-5, Juhasz 0-1, DeBerry 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 11 (Nelson-Ododa 3, Juhasz 3, Williams 2, Edwards 1, Fudd 1, DeBerry 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Williams 3, Edwards 2, Muhl 2, Westbrook 2, Gabriel 2, Juhasz 1, Team 1)
Steals: 13 (Muhl 5, Westbrook 2, Edwards 1, Nelson-Ododa 1, Fudd 1, Williams 1, Juhasz 1, Ducharme 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ST. JOHN'S (11-17)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cosgrove
|23
|2-6
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|3
|4
|Peeples
|28
|1-7
|0-0
|5-8
|0
|0
|2
|Bailey
|28
|3-9
|1-2
|0-0
|2
|0
|9
|Clegg
|23
|2-4
|4-5
|0-1
|1
|0
|9
|Correa
|29
|3-8
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|0
|7
|Nolan
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Patterson
|22
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Drake
|20
|1-7
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|0
|2
|Gines
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Burton
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Zabrecky
|13
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|3
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|14-53
|5-8
|9-23
|6
|5
|38
Percentages: FG 26.415, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Bailey 2-4, Clegg 1-3, Correa 1-3, Zabrecky 1-4, Cosgrove 0-3, Patterson 0-3, Drake 0-4)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Patterson 2, Cosgrove 1, Peeples 1)
Turnovers: 19 (Bailey 5, Clegg 4, Patterson 3, Cosgrove 2, Correa 2, Drake 2, Zabrecky 1)
Steals: 5 (Peeples 2, Bailey 2, Zabrecky 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|St. John's
|8
|11
|9
|10
|—
|38
|UConn
|30
|21
|27
|15
|—
|93
A_9,154
Officials_Jeffrey Smith, Pualani Spurlock-Welsh, Eric Brewton