ST. JOHN'S (11-17)
Cosgrove 2-6 0-1 4, Peeples 1-7 0-0 2, Bailey 3-9 1-2 9, Clegg 2-4 4-5 9, Correa 3-8 0-0 7, Nolan 0-0 0-0 0, Patterson 1-5 0-0 2, Drake 1-7 0-0 2, Gines 0-0 0-0 0, Burton 0-2 0-0 0, Zabrecky 1-5 0-0 3, Totals 14-53 5-8 38
UCONN (21-5)
Edwards 8-10 0-0 16, Nelson-Ododa 5-6 2-2 13, Fudd 7-9 0-0 19, Muhl 1-2 0-0 3, Williams 5-7 1-2 13, Juhasz 2-3 0-0 4, Bueckers 4-5 0-0 8, Ducharme 6-13 0-0 13, Westbrook 0-0 0-0 0, DeBerry 0-2 0-0 0, Gabriel 2-6 0-0 4, Totals 40-63 3-4 93
|St. John's
|8
|11
|9
|10
|—
|38
|UConn
|30
|21
|27
|15
|—
|93
3-Point Goals_St. John's 5-24 (Cosgrove 0-3, Bailey 2-4, Clegg 1-3, Correa 1-3, Patterson 0-3, Drake 0-4, Zabrecky 1-4), UConn 10-21 (Nelson-Ododa 1-1, Fudd 5-7, Muhl 1-2, Williams 2-3, Juhasz 0-1, Ducharme 1-5, DeBerry 0-2). Assists_St. John's 6 (Bailey 2, Drake 2), UConn 27 (Westbrook 10). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_St. John's 23 (Peeples 8), UConn 41 (Edwards 7, Westbrook 7). Total Fouls_St. John's 5, UConn 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_9,154.