UTAH (20-2)
Johnson 7-10 2-2 19, Pili 12-18 3-4 30, Kneepkens 5-11 3-4 15, McQueen 5-7 1-1 16, Palmer 3-6 2-2 8, Rees 1-1 0-0 2, Sidberry 4-5 0-0 8, Young 1-3 0-0 2, Vieira 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 38-61 11-13 100
OREGON (14-9)
VanSlooten 6-14 4-7 16, Kyei 1-2 0-0 2, Gray 7-12 1-2 18, Paopao 2-12 2-2 6, Rogers 16-28 0-0 35, Basham 0-0 0-0 0, Hosendove 1-1 0-0 2, Hanson 5-6 0-0 13, Hurst 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 38-76 7-11 92
|Utah
|22
|25
|29
|24
|—
|100
|Oregon
|23
|18
|30
|21
|—
|92
3-Point Goals_Utah 13-25 (Johnson 3-3, Pili 3-4, Kneepkens 2-7, McQueen 5-7, Palmer 0-2, Young 0-2), Oregon 9-19 (Gray 3-6, Paopao 0-4, Rogers 3-5, Hanson 3-3, Hurst 0-1). Assists_Utah 29 (Kneepkens 6, Palmer 6, Pili 6), Oregon 18 (Rogers 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 33 (Pili 7), Oregon 31 (Hosendove 9). Total Fouls_Utah 13, Oregon 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,289.
