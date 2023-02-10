WASHINGTON (13-10)
Daniels 2-7 2-2 6, Schwartz 2-8 2-2 6, Van Dyke 5-9 0-0 10, Noble 1-4 0-0 3, Oliver 1-3 1-2 4, Gillmer 0-1 0-0 0, Grothaus 0-0 0-0 0, Rees 5-5 0-0 10, Brown 1-3 2-2 5, Ladine 6-13 4-4 18, Stines 1-3 0-0 3, Watkins 2-3 0-0 4, Totals 26-59 11-12 69
UTAH (21-2)
Johnson 2-9 6-6 11, Pili 7-12 1-2 17, Kneepkens 7-12 0-0 19, McQueen 2-3 0-0 6, Palmer 3-6 0-0 8, McFarland 1-1 0-0 2, Rees 1-4 2-2 4, Sidberry 0-0 0-0 0, Young 3-4 2-2 10, Vieira 1-4 2-2 4, White 4-6 1-1 11, Totals 31-61 14-15 92
|Washington
|19
|16
|15
|19
|—
|69
|Utah
|24
|28
|16
|24
|—
|92
3-Point Goals_Washington 6-15 (Schwartz 0-2, Van Dyke 0-2, Noble 1-2, Oliver 1-2, Gillmer 0-1, Brown 1-1, Ladine 2-4, Stines 1-1), Utah 16-29 (Johnson 1-4, Pili 2-2, Kneepkens 5-8, McQueen 2-2, Palmer 2-4, Rees 0-1, Young 2-2, Vieira 0-2, White 2-4). Assists_Washington 15 (Ladine 5, Schwartz 5), Utah 25 (Kneepkens 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 25 (Daniels 5, Rees 5), Utah 32 (Rees 7). Total Fouls_Washington 14, Utah 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,725.
