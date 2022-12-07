|FG
|VIRGINIA TECH (9-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Soule
|28
|4-7
|0-0
|3-5
|2
|4
|9
|Kitley
|37
|9-18
|4-5
|1-12
|3
|4
|22
|Amoore
|40
|2-5
|4-4
|0-1
|5
|1
|8
|King
|39
|5-8
|1-1
|1-3
|2
|2
|16
|Traylor
|20
|4-9
|0-1
|1-1
|1
|4
|9
|Gregg
|26
|2-5
|0-0
|2-7
|5
|2
|4
|Ford
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Dunn
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Geiman
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|3
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-54
|9-11
|10-34
|19
|18
|73
Percentages: FG 51.852, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (King 5-8, Soule 1-1, Traylor 1-3, Geiman 1-1, Amoore 0-1, Gregg 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Kitley 2, Gregg 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Kitley 4, Traylor 4, Soule 3, Gregg 3, Amoore 1, King 1, Team 1)
Steals: 5 (Soule 2, Kitley 2, King 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON COLLEGE (7-4)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gakdeng
|36
|5-9
|4-6
|2-6
|3
|2
|14
|Daley
|36
|4-9
|6-8
|3-6
|2
|2
|15
|Lacey
|33
|3-7
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|4
|6
|Mair
|40
|5-12
|0-0
|0-3
|6
|2
|11
|Waggoner
|33
|5-13
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|4
|10
|VanTimmeren
|21
|0-4
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|McGee
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-6
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-54
|12-16
|9-27
|12
|14
|58
Percentages: FG 40.741, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Daley 1-1, Mair 1-5, Lacey 0-1, VanTimmeren 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Gakdeng 3, Daley 1)
Turnovers: 12 (Gakdeng 4, Daley 4, Lacey 1, Mair 1, Waggoner 1, VanTimmeren 1)
Steals: 9 (Waggoner 6, Daley 1, Lacey 1, Mair 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Virginia Tech
|17
|26
|16
|14
|—
|73
|Boston College
|7
|17
|22
|12
|—
|58
A_1,112
Officials_Meadow Overstreet, Pualani Spurlock-Welsh, Joseph Vaszily
