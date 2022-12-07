FGFTReb
VIRGINIA TECH (9-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Soule284-70-03-5249
Kitley379-184-51-123422
Amoore402-54-40-1518
King395-81-11-32216
Traylor204-90-11-1149
Gregg262-50-02-7524
Ford21-10-00-0002
Dunn00-00-00-0000
Geiman81-10-00-0113
Team00-00-02-5000
Totals20028-549-1110-34191873

Percentages: FG 51.852, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (King 5-8, Soule 1-1, Traylor 1-3, Geiman 1-1, Amoore 0-1, Gregg 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Kitley 2, Gregg 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Kitley 4, Traylor 4, Soule 3, Gregg 3, Amoore 1, King 1, Team 1)

Steals: 5 (Soule 2, Kitley 2, King 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
BOSTON COLLEGE (7-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gakdeng365-94-62-63214
Daley364-96-83-62215
Lacey333-70-00-1146
Mair405-120-00-36211
Waggoner335-130-01-50410
VanTimmeren210-42-20-0002
McGee10-00-00-0000
Team00-00-03-6000
Totals20022-5412-169-27121458

Percentages: FG 40.741, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Daley 1-1, Mair 1-5, Lacey 0-1, VanTimmeren 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Gakdeng 3, Daley 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Gakdeng 4, Daley 4, Lacey 1, Mair 1, Waggoner 1, VanTimmeren 1)

Steals: 9 (Waggoner 6, Daley 1, Lacey 1, Mair 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Virginia Tech1726161473
Boston College717221258

A_1,112

Officials_Meadow Overstreet, Pualani Spurlock-Welsh, Joseph Vaszily

