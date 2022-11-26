|Auburn
|7
|7
|7
|6
|—
|27
|Alabama
|14
|21
|7
|7
|—
|49
First Quarter
AUB_Ashford 24 run (McPherson kick), 8:31.
ALA_Br.Young 5 run (Reichard kick), 6:25.
ALA_McClellan 10 pass from Br.Young (Reichard kick), 1:37.
Second Quarter
ALA_Williams 5 run (Reichard kick), 14:56.
AUB_J.Johnson 20 pass from Ashford (McPherson kick), 9:34.
ALA_J.Brooks 32 pass from Br.Young (Reichard kick), 5:39.
ALA_Holden 27 pass from Br.Young (Reichard kick), :54.
Third Quarter
ALA_McClellan 2 run (Reichard kick), 9:57.
AUB_Ashford 14 run (McPherson kick), 6:38.
Fourth Quarter
AUB_FG McPherson 32, 12:18.
AUB_FG McPherson 39, 2:08.
ALA_Gibbs 23 run (Reichard kick), 1:48.
A_100,077.
|AUB
|ALA
|First downs
|21
|26
|Total Net Yards
|395
|516
|Rushes-yards
|43-318
|34-173
|Passing
|77
|343
|Punt Returns
|2-11
|1--12
|Kickoff Returns
|3-66
|6-116
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-23-0
|20-30-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-21
|0-0
|Punts
|4-41.25
|3-45.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-49
|11-102
|Time of Possession
|31:10
|28:39
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Auburn, Hunter 11-134, Ashford 17-121, Bigsby 15-63. Alabama, Gibbs 17-76, Br.Young 5-48, McClellan 11-44, Williams 1-5.
PASSING_Auburn, Ashford 11-23-0-77. Alabama, Br.Young 20-30-1-343.
RECEIVING_Auburn, Bigsby 4-(minus 1), Hunter 3-15, Sh.Jackson 2-26, J.Johnson 1-20, Moore 1-17. Alabama, Brooks 4-76, Bond 4-36, Burton 3-87, Law 2-52, Ouzts 2-29, Gibbs 2-8, Holden 1-27, Latu 1-18, McClellan 1-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.