FGFTReb
ALABAMAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Clowney244-83-41-82412
Miller307-150-01-113419
Bediako152-20-10-1054
Bradley242-73-40-3727
Sears365-116-61-23120
Pringle204-42-32-40410
Griffen170-20-01-3010
Gurley130-10-01-5110
Jah.Quinerly112-50-00-0136
Welch100-20-00-2000
Totals20026-5714-187-39172578

Percentages: FG .456, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Miller 5-10, Sears 4-8, Jah.Quinerly 2-4, Clowney 1-3, Gurley 0-1, Bradley 0-2, Griffen 0-2, Welch 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Bediako 3, Clowney).

Turnovers: 17 (Bradley 4, Jah.Quinerly 4, Clowney 2, Griffen 2, Miller 2, Gurley, Pringle, Sears).

Steals: 6 (Griffen 2, Sears 2, Clowney, Jah.Quinerly).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MISSISSIPPI ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jeffries313-93-53-151311
Smith231-73-152-6115
Davis292-110-00-0424
Reed253-60-00-2108
Matthews201-55-72-4137
Moore242-42-21-2426
Murphy183-42-20-02211
McNair173-63-52-70110
Horton71-20-00-0033
Stevenson61-10-01-2002
Totals20020-5518-3611-38141767

Percentages: FG .364, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Murphy 3-4, Jeffries 2-4, Reed 2-5, Horton 1-2, McNair 1-2, Matthews 0-1, Moore 0-1, Davis 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Matthews, Murphy, Smith).

Turnovers: 15 (Smith 3, Davis 2, Horton 2, McNair 2, Moore 2, Jeffries, Murphy, Reed, Stevenson).

Steals: 9 (Davis 2, Jeffries 2, Matthews 2, Moore, Reed, Stevenson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Alabama344478
Mississippi St.303767

A_9,803 (10,575).

