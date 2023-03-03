ARIZONA (25-5)
A.Tubelis 11-17 3-5 25, Ballo 3-7 4-6 10, Kriisa 4-9 0-0 11, Ramey 6-11 1-2 16, Henderson 3-7 0-0 7, Boswell 4-5 4-6 14, Larsson 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 32-59 14-21 87.
SOUTHERN CAL (21-9)
Morgan 2-4 0-0 4, Ellis 11-20 7-9 35, Johnson 3-7 7-7 14, Peterson 2-9 0-0 5, White 1-6 0-0 2, Dixon-Waters 7-15 1-2 17, Iwuchukwu 0-2 0-0 0, Wright 0-0 4-4 4, Sellers 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 19-22 81.
Halftime_Arizona 43-31. 3-Point Goals_Arizona 9-18 (Kriisa 3-6, Ramey 3-7, Boswell 2-3, Henderson 1-1, A.Tubelis 0-1), Southern Cal 10-26 (Ellis 6-11, Dixon-Waters 2-4, Johnson 1-4, Peterson 1-5, Sellers 0-1, White 0-1). Fouled Out_Larsson, Ellis. Rebounds_Arizona 27 (A.Tubelis 10), Southern Cal 33 (Morgan 11). Assists_Arizona 21 (Kriisa, Ramey, Larsson 4), Southern Cal 12 (Johnson 6). Total Fouls_Arizona 18, Southern Cal 19. A_7,043 (10,258).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.