UTAH (17-10)
Be.Carlson 1-7 0-0 2, Br.Carlson 6-13 4-4 19, Anthony 3-9 4-5 12, Stefanovic 2-9 2-2 8, Worster 2-9 0-1 6, Exacte 4-8 0-0 10, Keita 0-2 0-0 0, Holt 1-1 1-2 3, Brenchley 0-0 2-2 2, Saunders 0-1 0-0 0, Tarlac 0-0 0-0 0, Haddock 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-59 13-16 62.
ARIZONA (23-4)
A.Tubelis 5-14 1-2 11, Ballo 4-6 0-2 8, Kriisa 6-8 1-3 17, Ramey 4-9 2-2 13, Henderson 4-7 0-0 9, Larsson 5-8 1-1 11, Boswell 4-5 0-0 8, Veesaar 3-4 0-0 7, Bal 0-0 0-0 0, Borovicanin 1-2 0-0 2, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Krystkowiak 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 37-65 5-10 88.
Halftime_Arizona 43-31. 3-Point Goals_Utah 11-33 (Br.Carlson 3-8, Anthony 2-4, Worster 2-4, Exacte 2-6, Stefanovic 2-6, Be.Carlson 0-5), Arizona 9-18 (Kriisa 4-4, Ramey 3-6, Henderson 1-1, Veesaar 1-1, Anderson 0-1, Boswell 0-1, Larsson 0-1, A.Tubelis 0-3). Rebounds_Utah 34 (Be.Carlson 8), Arizona 35 (A.Tubelis 9). Assists_Utah 12 (Worster 4), Arizona 26 (Kriisa, Ramey 6). Total Fouls_Utah 12, Arizona 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.