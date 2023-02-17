FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Be.Carlson241-70-04-8002
Br.Carlson316-134-40-31119
Anthony343-94-51-72012
Stefanovic352-92-20-4328
Worster322-90-11-6426
Exacte174-80-00-10210
Keita120-20-01-3030
Holt61-11-20-1213
Brenchley40-02-21-1012
Saunders20-10-00-0000
Tarlac20-00-00-0000
Haddock10-00-00-0000
Totals20019-5913-168-34121262

Percentages: FG .322, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 11-33, .333 (Br.Carlson 3-8, Anthony 2-4, Worster 2-4, Exacte 2-6, Stefanovic 2-6, Be.Carlson 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Br.Carlson).

Turnovers: 12 (Anthony 4, Br.Carlson 3, Worster 2, Brenchley, Exacte, Stefanovic).

Steals: 4 (Stefanovic 3, Be.Carlson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ARIZONAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
A.Tubelis205-141-22-91411
Ballo284-60-21-7318
Kriisa316-81-30-16117
Ramey314-92-20-76213
Henderson284-70-00-5229
Larsson255-81-10-04111
Boswell174-50-00-4138
Veesaar103-40-00-2127
Bal40-00-00-0100
Borovicanin31-20-00-0102
Anderson20-10-00-0000
Krystkowiak21-10-00-0012
Totals20037-655-103-35261788

Percentages: FG .569, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Kriisa 4-4, Ramey 3-6, Henderson 1-1, Veesaar 1-1, Anderson 0-1, Boswell 0-1, Larsson 0-1, A.Tubelis 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Larsson, Veesaar).

Turnovers: 6 (A.Tubelis 3, Bal, Kriisa, Ramey).

Steals: 6 (Henderson 2, Ballo, Borovicanin, Boswell, Ramey).

Technical Fouls: Tubelis, 14:42 first.

Utah313162
Arizona434588

.

