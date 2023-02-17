|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Be.Carlson
|24
|1-7
|0-0
|4-8
|0
|0
|2
|Br.Carlson
|31
|6-13
|4-4
|0-3
|1
|1
|19
|Anthony
|34
|3-9
|4-5
|1-7
|2
|0
|12
|Stefanovic
|35
|2-9
|2-2
|0-4
|3
|2
|8
|Worster
|32
|2-9
|0-1
|1-6
|4
|2
|6
|Exacte
|17
|4-8
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|10
|Keita
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|0
|Holt
|6
|1-1
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|1
|3
|Brenchley
|4
|0-0
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Saunders
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Tarlac
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Haddock
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-59
|13-16
|8-34
|12
|12
|62
Percentages: FG .322, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 11-33, .333 (Br.Carlson 3-8, Anthony 2-4, Worster 2-4, Exacte 2-6, Stefanovic 2-6, Be.Carlson 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Br.Carlson).
Turnovers: 12 (Anthony 4, Br.Carlson 3, Worster 2, Brenchley, Exacte, Stefanovic).
Steals: 4 (Stefanovic 3, Be.Carlson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARIZONA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|A.Tubelis
|20
|5-14
|1-2
|2-9
|1
|4
|11
|Ballo
|28
|4-6
|0-2
|1-7
|3
|1
|8
|Kriisa
|31
|6-8
|1-3
|0-1
|6
|1
|17
|Ramey
|31
|4-9
|2-2
|0-7
|6
|2
|13
|Henderson
|28
|4-7
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|2
|9
|Larsson
|25
|5-8
|1-1
|0-0
|4
|1
|11
|Boswell
|17
|4-5
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|3
|8
|Veesaar
|10
|3-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|7
|Bal
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Borovicanin
|3
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Anderson
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Krystkowiak
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|37-65
|5-10
|3-35
|26
|17
|88
Percentages: FG .569, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Kriisa 4-4, Ramey 3-6, Henderson 1-1, Veesaar 1-1, Anderson 0-1, Boswell 0-1, Larsson 0-1, A.Tubelis 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Larsson, Veesaar).
Turnovers: 6 (A.Tubelis 3, Bal, Kriisa, Ramey).
Steals: 6 (Henderson 2, Ballo, Borovicanin, Boswell, Ramey).
Technical Fouls: Tubelis, 14:42 first.
|Utah
|31
|31
|—
|62
|Arizona
|43
|45
|—
|88
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.