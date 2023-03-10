FGFTReb
STANFORDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Angel306-84-41-72419
Ingram354-83-42-25312
S.Jones327-155-62-63322
Raynaud222-60-00-5125
O'Connell343-90-00-1428
M.Jones244-72-30-12213
Murrell91-30-01-1003
Keefe71-10-01-2032
Silva70-00-00-1200
Totals20028-5714-177-26191984

Percentages: FG .491, FT .824.

3-Point Goals: 14-29, .483 (Angel 3-4, M.Jones 3-5, S.Jones 3-7, O'Connell 2-4, Murrell 1-2, Ingram 1-3, Raynaud 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Murrell 2, O'Connell).

Turnovers: 17 (Angel 4, Ingram 4, M.Jones 2, O'Connell 2, Raynaud 2, Keefe, Murrell, Silva).

Steals: 7 (Angel 2, O'Connell 2, Ingram, Murrell, S.Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ARIZONAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
A.Tubelis349-122-22-84320
Ballo2310-134-70-60024
Kriisa290-31-20-2421
Ramey365-91-10-01315
Henderson338-134-62-33323
Larsson304-60-01-7529
Boswell151-20-00-1203
Totals20037-5812-185-27191395

Percentages: FG .638, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Ramey 4-8, Henderson 3-5, Larsson 1-1, Boswell 1-2, Kriisa 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Henderson).

Turnovers: 11 (A.Tubelis 5, Larsson 2, Ramey 2, Boswell, Kriisa).

Steals: 8 (Henderson 3, A.Tubelis 2, Ballo, Larsson, Ramey).

Technical Fouls: Kriisa, 17:43 second.

Stanford434184
Arizona474895

