|FG
|FT
|Reb
|STANFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Angel
|30
|6-8
|4-4
|1-7
|2
|4
|19
|Ingram
|35
|4-8
|3-4
|2-2
|5
|3
|12
|S.Jones
|32
|7-15
|5-6
|2-6
|3
|3
|22
|Raynaud
|22
|2-6
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|2
|5
|O'Connell
|34
|3-9
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|2
|8
|M.Jones
|24
|4-7
|2-3
|0-1
|2
|2
|13
|Murrell
|9
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Keefe
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|2
|Silva
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-57
|14-17
|7-26
|19
|19
|84
Percentages: FG .491, FT .824.
3-Point Goals: 14-29, .483 (Angel 3-4, M.Jones 3-5, S.Jones 3-7, O'Connell 2-4, Murrell 1-2, Ingram 1-3, Raynaud 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Murrell 2, O'Connell).
Turnovers: 17 (Angel 4, Ingram 4, M.Jones 2, O'Connell 2, Raynaud 2, Keefe, Murrell, Silva).
Steals: 7 (Angel 2, O'Connell 2, Ingram, Murrell, S.Jones).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARIZONA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|A.Tubelis
|34
|9-12
|2-2
|2-8
|4
|3
|20
|Ballo
|23
|10-13
|4-7
|0-6
|0
|0
|24
|Kriisa
|29
|0-3
|1-2
|0-2
|4
|2
|1
|Ramey
|36
|5-9
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|3
|15
|Henderson
|33
|8-13
|4-6
|2-3
|3
|3
|23
|Larsson
|30
|4-6
|0-0
|1-7
|5
|2
|9
|Boswell
|15
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|37-58
|12-18
|5-27
|19
|13
|95
Percentages: FG .638, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Ramey 4-8, Henderson 3-5, Larsson 1-1, Boswell 1-2, Kriisa 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Henderson).
Turnovers: 11 (A.Tubelis 5, Larsson 2, Ramey 2, Boswell, Kriisa).
Steals: 8 (Henderson 3, A.Tubelis 2, Ballo, Larsson, Ramey).
Technical Fouls: Kriisa, 17:43 second.
|Stanford
|43
|41
|—
|84
|Arizona
|47
|48
|—
|95
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.