STANFORD (14-19)
Angel 6-8 4-4 19, Ingram 4-8 3-4 12, S.Jones 7-15 5-6 22, Raynaud 2-6 0-0 5, O'Connell 3-9 0-0 8, M.Jones 4-7 2-3 13, Murrell 1-3 0-0 3, Keefe 1-1 0-0 2, Silva 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 14-17 84.
ARIZONA (26-6)
A.Tubelis 9-12 2-2 20, Ballo 10-13 4-7 24, Kriisa 0-3 1-2 1, Ramey 5-9 1-1 15, Henderson 8-13 4-6 23, Larsson 4-6 0-0 9, Boswell 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 37-58 12-18 95.
Halftime_Arizona 47-43. 3-Point Goals_Stanford 14-29 (Angel 3-4, M.Jones 3-5, S.Jones 3-7, O'Connell 2-4, Murrell 1-2, Ingram 1-3, Raynaud 1-4), Arizona 9-19 (Ramey 4-8, Henderson 3-5, Larsson 1-1, Boswell 1-2, Kriisa 0-3). Rebounds_Stanford 26 (Angel 7), Arizona 27 (A.Tubelis 8). Assists_Stanford 19 (Ingram 5), Arizona 19 (Larsson 5). Total Fouls_Stanford 19, Arizona 13.
