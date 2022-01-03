|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Matthews
|32
|6-12
|0-1
|1-3
|2
|0
|16
|Roberts
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Bey
|32
|4-12
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|9
|Brown
|32
|10-22
|8-10
|3-8
|6
|0
|28
|Davis
|31
|2-8
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|5
|Fuller
|23
|5-12
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|11
|Sorn
|18
|3-4
|0-0
|3-5
|1
|2
|6
|Wilson
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|3-5
|1
|5
|2
|Bajema
|8
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Grant
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-75
|10-13
|11-29
|14
|16
|79
Percentages: FG .413, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Matthews 4-6, Davis 1-4, Bey 1-5, Fuller 1-5, Grant 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Brown 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Wilson).
Turnovers: 6 (Fuller 3, Bey 2, Brown).
Steals: 18 (Brown 5, Davis 5, Bey 2, Fuller 2, Wilson 2, Roberts, Sorn).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARIZONA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|A.Tubelis
|28
|3-7
|3-4
|0-1
|6
|0
|9
|Koloko
|34
|8-13
|6-7
|3-10
|2
|2
|22
|Kriisa
|36
|6-10
|3-3
|0-0
|3
|3
|21
|Terry
|28
|5-9
|1-1
|2-11
|8
|3
|13
|Mathurin
|33
|10-16
|3-4
|0-6
|2
|3
|27
|Larsson
|19
|1-3
|1-2
|4-8
|4
|3
|3
|Kier
|16
|0-2
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|1
|0
|Ballo
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|33-60
|17-21
|11-42
|28
|17
|95
Percentages: FG .550, FT .810.
3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Kriisa 6-9, Mathurin 4-9, Terry 2-3, Kier 0-2, Larsson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Koloko 4, A.Tubelis).
Turnovers: 21 (A.Tubelis 5, Kier 4, Koloko 4, Kriisa 2, Larsson 2, Mathurin 2, Terry 2).
Steals: 5 (Kier, Kriisa, Larsson, Mathurin, Terry).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Washington
|41
|38
|—
|79
|Arizona
|49
|46
|—
|95
A_12,496 (14,644).