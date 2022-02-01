WEST VIRGINIA (13-8)
Bridges 3-6 2-3 8, Cottrell 2-2 2-2 6, Ke.Johnson 0-3 3-4 3, McNeil 6-9 2-3 16, Sherman 10-15 3-5 29, Osabuohien 1-5 2-4 4, Ko.Johnson 1-4 0-0 3, Carrigan 1-1 0-0 2, Curry 0-0 0-2 0, Paulicap 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 26-48 14-23 77.
BAYLOR (19-3)
Thamba 3-5 0-1 6, Akinjo 7-17 7-8 25, Bonner 2-7 0-0 5, Brown 3-6 2-2 9, Mayer 4-10 0-4 9, Sochan 5-8 2-8 13, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 6-7 2-2 14, Turner 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-62 13-25 81.
Halftime_West Virginia 39-31. 3-Point Goals_West Virginia 11-27 (Sherman 6-11, Wilson 2-3, McNeil 2-4, Ko.Johnson 1-4, Ke.Johnson 0-2, Bridges 0-3), Baylor 8-22 (Akinjo 4-7, Brown 1-3, Mayer 1-3, Sochan 1-3, Bonner 1-4, Turner 0-2). Fouled Out_Tchamwa Tchatchoua. Rebounds_West Virginia 23 (McNeil, Osabuohien 5), Baylor 36 (Sochan 9). Assists_West Virginia 16 (Ke.Johnson 4), Baylor 17 (Akinjo, Bonner, Mayer 4). Total Fouls_West Virginia 21, Baylor 21. A_8,226 (10,284).