FGFTReb
NC STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dowuona275-110-29-91410
Hellems392-52-22-7147
Allen182-50-00-1305
Seabron397-172-34-102116
Smith368-212-30-21219
Gibson122-20-02-2014
Morsell111-40-00-1003
Pass102-40-00-0245
Hayes82-60-00-0114
Totals20031-756-1017-32111773

Percentages: FG .413, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Hellems 1-2, Morsell 1-2, Pass 1-2, Allen 1-3, Smith 1-9, Hayes 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Dowuona, Gibson, Smith).

Turnovers: 11 (Hayes 3, Hellems 3, Seabron 3, Allen, Smith).

Steals: 9 (Hayes 3, Morsell 2, Seabron 2, Allen, Hellems).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DUKEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Banchero328-115-82-84021
Griffin271-60-01-2223
Moore336-83-31-41215
Williams279-121-36-112019
Keels355-130-02-59312
Roach230-12-21-1422
Baker122-51-41-2106
John114-42-41-20110
Totals20035-6014-2415-35231088

Percentages: FG .583, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Keels 2-6, Baker 1-3, Griffin 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 10 (Williams 8, Banchero, John).

Turnovers: 12 (Banchero 4, Moore 4, Keels 2, Williams).

Steals: 8 (Keels 5, Banchero, Moore, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

NC State363773
Duke454388

A_9,314 (9,314).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

