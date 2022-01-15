|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NC STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dowuona
|27
|5-11
|0-2
|9-9
|1
|4
|10
|Hellems
|39
|2-5
|2-2
|2-7
|1
|4
|7
|Allen
|18
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|0
|5
|Seabron
|39
|7-17
|2-3
|4-10
|2
|1
|16
|Smith
|36
|8-21
|2-3
|0-2
|1
|2
|19
|Gibson
|12
|2-2
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|1
|4
|Morsell
|11
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Pass
|10
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|4
|5
|Hayes
|8
|2-6
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|4
|Totals
|200
|31-75
|6-10
|17-32
|11
|17
|73
Percentages: FG .413, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Hellems 1-2, Morsell 1-2, Pass 1-2, Allen 1-3, Smith 1-9, Hayes 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Dowuona, Gibson, Smith).
Turnovers: 11 (Hayes 3, Hellems 3, Seabron 3, Allen, Smith).
Steals: 9 (Hayes 3, Morsell 2, Seabron 2, Allen, Hellems).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DUKE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Banchero
|32
|8-11
|5-8
|2-8
|4
|0
|21
|Griffin
|27
|1-6
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|2
|3
|Moore
|33
|6-8
|3-3
|1-4
|1
|2
|15
|Williams
|27
|9-12
|1-3
|6-11
|2
|0
|19
|Keels
|35
|5-13
|0-0
|2-5
|9
|3
|12
|Roach
|23
|0-1
|2-2
|1-1
|4
|2
|2
|Baker
|12
|2-5
|1-4
|1-2
|1
|0
|6
|John
|11
|4-4
|2-4
|1-2
|0
|1
|10
|Totals
|200
|35-60
|14-24
|15-35
|23
|10
|88
Percentages: FG .583, FT .583.
3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Keels 2-6, Baker 1-3, Griffin 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 10 (Williams 8, Banchero, John).
Turnovers: 12 (Banchero 4, Moore 4, Keels 2, Williams).
Steals: 8 (Keels 5, Banchero, Moore, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|NC State
|36
|37
|—
|73
|Duke
|45
|43
|—
|88
A_9,314 (9,314).