LSU7100724
Florida St.77102145

First Quarter

FSU_Coleman 40 pass from Travis (Fitzgerald kick), 7:53.

LSU_T.Bradford 1 run (Ramos kick), 3:48.

Second Quarter

LSU_Cain 1 run (Ramos kick), 6:02.

FSU_Coleman 21 pass from Travis (Fitzgerald kick), 1:01.

LSU_FG Ramos 36, :00.

Third Quarter

FSU_FG Fitzgerald 33, 9:19.

FSU_Travis 1 run (Fitzgerald kick), 2:42.

Fourth Quarter

FSU_Coleman 7 pass from Travis (Fitzgerald kick), 10:18.

FSU_Bell 44 pass from Travis (Fitzgerald kick), 7:00.

FSU_Bell 4 run (Fitzgerald kick), 1:26.

LSU_B.Thomas 75 pass from Daniels (Ramos kick), 1:15.

A_65,429.

LSUFSU
First downs2322
Total Net Yards460494
Rushes-yards27-11334-135
Passing347359
Punt Returns1--30-0
Kickoff Returns4-511-0
Interceptions Ret.1-21-0
Comp-Att-Int22-37-124-32-1
Sacked-Yards Lost4-260-0
Punts3-45.03-46.0
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalties-Yards2-307-64
Time of Possession24:3735:23

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_LSU, Daniels 15-64, Williams 4-44, Cain 4-4, Bradford 4-1. Florida St., Benson 12-47, Travis 7-38, R.Hill 5-29, Toafili 6-20, Bell 1-4, Spann 1-1, (Team) 2-(minus 4).

PASSING_LSU, Daniels 22-37-1-347. Florida St., Travis 23-31-1-342, Spann 1-1-0-17.

RECEIVING_LSU, Thomas 7-142, Nabers 6-67, Taylor 4-39, Lacy 3-37, Bradford 1-55, Anderson 1-7. Florida St., Coleman 9-122, Wilson 7-104, Bell 2-49, Toafili 2-49, Morlock 2-10, Wright 1-18, Benson 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

