|LSU
|7
|10
|0
|7
|—
|24
|Florida St.
|7
|7
|10
|21
|—
|45
First Quarter
FSU_Coleman 40 pass from Travis (Fitzgerald kick), 7:53.
LSU_T.Bradford 1 run (Ramos kick), 3:48.
Second Quarter
LSU_Cain 1 run (Ramos kick), 6:02.
FSU_Coleman 21 pass from Travis (Fitzgerald kick), 1:01.
LSU_FG Ramos 36, :00.
Third Quarter
FSU_FG Fitzgerald 33, 9:19.
FSU_Travis 1 run (Fitzgerald kick), 2:42.
Fourth Quarter
FSU_Coleman 7 pass from Travis (Fitzgerald kick), 10:18.
FSU_Bell 44 pass from Travis (Fitzgerald kick), 7:00.
FSU_Bell 4 run (Fitzgerald kick), 1:26.
LSU_B.Thomas 75 pass from Daniels (Ramos kick), 1:15.
A_65,429.
|LSU
|FSU
|First downs
|23
|22
|Total Net Yards
|460
|494
|Rushes-yards
|27-113
|34-135
|Passing
|347
|359
|Punt Returns
|1--3
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|4-51
|1-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-2
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-37-1
|24-32-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-26
|0-0
|Punts
|3-45.0
|3-46.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-30
|7-64
|Time of Possession
|24:37
|35:23
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_LSU, Daniels 15-64, Williams 4-44, Cain 4-4, Bradford 4-1. Florida St., Benson 12-47, Travis 7-38, R.Hill 5-29, Toafili 6-20, Bell 1-4, Spann 1-1, (Team) 2-(minus 4).
PASSING_LSU, Daniels 22-37-1-347. Florida St., Travis 23-31-1-342, Spann 1-1-0-17.
RECEIVING_LSU, Thomas 7-142, Nabers 6-67, Taylor 4-39, Lacy 3-37, Bradford 1-55, Anderson 1-7. Florida St., Coleman 9-122, Wilson 7-104, Bell 2-49, Toafili 2-49, Morlock 2-10, Wright 1-18, Benson 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
