|N. Illinois
|7
|7
|0
|9
|—
|23
|Kentucky
|7
|7
|10
|7
|—
|31
First Quarter
NIU_Tewes 2 pass from Hampton (Richardson kick), 8:53.
UK_B.Brown 15 pass from Levis (Ruffolo kick), :48.
Second Quarter
UK_T.Robinson 69 pass from Levis (Ruffolo kick), 5:08.
NIU_Tewes 3 pass from Thornton (Richardson kick), :06.
Third Quarter
UK_B.Brown 70 pass from Levis (Ruffolo kick), 14:02.
UK_FG Ruffolo 49, 3:04.
Fourth Quarter
UK_T.Robinson 40 pass from Levis (Ruffolo kick), 8:46.
NIU_FG Richardson 38, 5:26.
NIU_Lynch 2 run (pass failed), 2:47.
A_61,579.
|NIU
|UK
|First downs
|14
|18
|Total Net Yards
|327
|406
|Rushes-yards
|33-128
|35-103
|Passing
|199
|303
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-6
|Kickoff Returns
|1-42
|4-23
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-26-0
|18-26-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|5-21
|Punts
|6-47.833
|3-46.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-45
|2-8
|Time of Possession
|26:11
|33:49
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N. Illinois, Waylee 18-63, A.Brown 6-37, Lynch 7-21, Hampton 1-6, Blakemore 1-1. Kentucky, Smoke 12-85, McClain 3-15, L.Wright 9-14, (Team) 2-(minus 1), Levis 9-(minus 10).
PASSING_N. Illinois, Hampton 13-25-0-196, Thornton 1-1-0-3. Kentucky, Levis 18-26-0-303.
RECEIVING_N. Illinois, Tewes 6-37, Tucker 3-55, McCray 2-33, Rutkiewicz 1-63, Thornton 1-7, Soraghan 1-4. Kentucky, T.Robinson 7-147, Brown 4-102, Key 2-15, Bates 2-7, Jo.Dingle 1-19, L.Wright 1-8, McClain 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
