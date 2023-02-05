|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MARYLAND (19-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Masonius
|21
|1-2
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|3
|2
|Meyers
|34
|9-15
|1-1
|2-6
|1
|1
|22
|Miller
|30
|11-16
|6-8
|2-10
|0
|1
|29
|Pinzan
|17
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|2
|Sellers
|32
|6-13
|7-7
|1-4
|9
|2
|19
|Alexander
|28
|1-5
|2-2
|1-5
|3
|0
|5
|Briggs
|27
|4-9
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|2
|8
|Cooke
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|McDaniel
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Reynolds
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Sciolla
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|34-65
|16-18
|11-40
|18
|11
|90
Percentages: FG 52.308, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 6-12, .500 (Meyers 3-7, Miller 1-1, Alexander 1-2, McDaniel 1-1, Briggs 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Meyers 2, Masonius 1)
Turnovers: 15 (Miller 5, Meyers 4, Pinzan 3, Briggs 2, Sellers 1)
Steals: 15 (Alexander 3, Briggs 3, Miller 3, Sellers 3, Masonius 1, McDaniel 1, Meyers 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OHIO ST. (20-4)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McMahon
|21
|3-10
|0-1
|1-2
|1
|5
|6
|Mikulasikova
|17
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|2
|Mikesell
|38
|5-19
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|2
|12
|Sheldon
|25
|2-8
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|0
|5
|Thierry
|31
|6-9
|6-7
|2-7
|3
|5
|21
|Walker
|17
|1-2
|0-0
|4-7
|1
|2
|2
|Bristow
|18
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|0
|Harris
|13
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|4
|4
|Shumate
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Costner
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-62
|6-8
|12-33
|10
|22
|54
Percentages: FG 33.871, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Thierry 3-3, Mikesell 2-7, Sheldon 1-5, McMahon 0-1, Mikulasikova 0-3, Bristow 0-1, Harris 0-2, Shumate 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (McMahon 1)
Turnovers: 24 (McMahon 6, Mikesell 6, Walker 3, Bristow 2, Thierry 2, Harris 1, Mikulasikova 1, Sheldon 1, Shumate 1, Team 1)
Steals: 5 (Harris 1, Mikesell 1, Sheldon 1, Shumate 1, Thierry 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Ohio St.
|7
|23
|14
|10
|—
|54
|Maryland
|19
|23
|27
|21
|—
|90
A_11,167
Officials_Angie Enlund, Tim Daley, Felicia Grinter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.