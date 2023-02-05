FGFTReb
MARYLAND (19-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Masonius211-20-01-5332
Meyers349-151-12-61122
Miller3011-166-82-100129
Pinzan171-20-00-3222
Sellers326-137-71-49219
Alexander281-52-21-5305
Briggs274-90-02-5028
Cooke10-00-00-0000
McDaniel71-20-00-0003
Reynolds20-10-01-1000
Sciolla10-00-00-0000
Team00-00-01-1000
Totals20034-6516-1811-40181190

Percentages: FG 52.308, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 6-12, .500 (Meyers 3-7, Miller 1-1, Alexander 1-2, McDaniel 1-1, Briggs 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Meyers 2, Masonius 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Miller 5, Meyers 4, Pinzan 3, Briggs 2, Sellers 1)

Steals: 15 (Alexander 3, Briggs 3, Miller 3, Sellers 3, Masonius 1, McDaniel 1, Meyers 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
OHIO ST. (20-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
McMahon213-100-11-2156
Mikulasikova171-50-00-1032
Mikesell385-190-02-41212
Sheldon252-80-01-5305
Thierry316-96-72-73521
Walker171-20-04-7122
Bristow180-20-00-3010
Harris132-40-00-0144
Shumate151-30-00-0002
Costner50-00-00-1000
Team00-00-02-3000
Totals20021-626-812-33102254

Percentages: FG 33.871, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Thierry 3-3, Mikesell 2-7, Sheldon 1-5, McMahon 0-1, Mikulasikova 0-3, Bristow 0-1, Harris 0-2, Shumate 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (McMahon 1)

Turnovers: 24 (McMahon 6, Mikesell 6, Walker 3, Bristow 2, Thierry 2, Harris 1, Mikulasikova 1, Sheldon 1, Shumate 1, Team 1)

Steals: 5 (Harris 1, Mikesell 1, Sheldon 1, Shumate 1, Thierry 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Ohio St.723141054
Maryland1923272190

A_11,167

Officials_Angie Enlund, Tim Daley, Felicia Grinter

