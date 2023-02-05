OHIO ST. (20-4)
McMahon 3-10 0-1 6, Mikulasikova 1-5 0-0 2, Mikesell 5-19 0-0 12, Sheldon 2-8 0-0 5, Thierry 6-9 6-7 21, Walker 1-2 0-0 2, Bristow 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 2-4 0-0 4, Shumate 1-3 0-0 2, Costner 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-62 6-8 54
MARYLAND (19-5)
Masonius 1-2 0-0 2, Meyers 9-15 1-1 22, Miller 11-16 6-8 29, Pinzan 1-2 0-0 2, Sellers 6-13 7-7 19, Alexander 1-5 2-2 5, Briggs 4-9 0-0 8, Cooke 0-0 0-0 0, McDaniel 1-2 0-0 3, Reynolds 0-1 0-0 0, Sciolla 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-65 16-18 90
|Ohio St.
|7
|23
|14
|10
|—
|54
|Maryland
|19
|23
|27
|21
|—
|90
3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 6-23 (McMahon 0-1, Mikulasikova 0-3, Mikesell 2-7, Sheldon 1-5, Thierry 3-3, Bristow 0-1, Harris 0-2, Shumate 0-1), Maryland 6-12 (Meyers 3-7, Miller 1-1, Alexander 1-2, Briggs 0-1, McDaniel 1-1). Assists_Ohio St. 10 (Sheldon 3, Thierry 3), Maryland 18 (Sellers 9). Fouled Out_Ohio St. McMahon, Thierry. Rebounds_Ohio St. 33 (Thierry 7, Walker 7), Maryland 40 (Miller 10). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 22, Maryland 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_11,167.
