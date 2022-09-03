Colorado St.00077
Michigan1013141451

First Quarter

MICH_R.Wilson 61 pass from McNamara (Moody kick), 9:49.

MICH_FG Moody 31, 8:06.

Second Quarter

MICH_FG Moody 26, 14:48.

MICH_Corum 7 run (Moody kick), 5:25.

MICH_FG Moody 34, :11.

Third Quarter

MICH_D.Turner 45 fumble return (Moody kick), 12:12.

MICH_McCarthy 20 run (Moody kick), 6:08.

Fourth Quarter

MICH_Do.Edwards 1 run (Moody kick), 14:12.

CSU_Horton 34 pass from Millen (Camper kick), 8:59.

MICH_Orji 4 run (Moody kick), 1:43.

CSUMICH
First downs1425
Total Net Yards219440
Rushes-yards39-8240-234
Passing137206
Punt Returns2-01-10
Kickoff Returns0-01-24
Interceptions Ret.0-01-37
Comp-Att-Int16-20-118-28-0
Sacked-Yards Lost7-501-8
Punts5-35.82-47.0
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalties-Yards0-01-10
Time of Possession29:3030:30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Colorado St., Vivens 10-35, Bailey 6-27, Morrow 7-21, Thomas 4-14, Millen 12-(minus 15). Michigan, Corum 13-76, Edwards 12-64, McCarthy 3-50, Stokes 6-35, Henning 1-6, Dunlap 1-4, Orji 2-4, Gash 1-3, McNamara 1-(minus 8).

PASSING_Colorado St., Millen 16-20-1-137. Michigan, McNamara 9-18-0-136, Bowman 5-6-0-40, McCarthy 4-4-0-30.

RECEIVING_Colorado St., Horton 6-69, Stovall 3-33, McCullouch 3-17, Vivens 2-1, Arkin 1-9, Bailey 1-8. Michigan, Wilson 2-65, C.Johnson 2-19, Loveland 2-18, All 1-22, Stokes 1-15, Hibner 1-10, Bell 1-9, Corum 1-9, Neff 1-8, Schoonmaker 1-8, Henning 1-7, Anthony 1-5, Edwards 1-4, O'Leary 1-4, Bredeson 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

