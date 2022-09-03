|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|7
|—
|7
|Michigan
|10
|13
|14
|14
|—
|51
First Quarter
MICH_R.Wilson 61 pass from McNamara (Moody kick), 9:49.
MICH_FG Moody 31, 8:06.
Second Quarter
MICH_FG Moody 26, 14:48.
MICH_Corum 7 run (Moody kick), 5:25.
MICH_FG Moody 34, :11.
Third Quarter
MICH_D.Turner 45 fumble return (Moody kick), 12:12.
MICH_McCarthy 20 run (Moody kick), 6:08.
Fourth Quarter
MICH_Do.Edwards 1 run (Moody kick), 14:12.
CSU_Horton 34 pass from Millen (Camper kick), 8:59.
MICH_Orji 4 run (Moody kick), 1:43.
|CSU
|MICH
|First downs
|14
|25
|Total Net Yards
|219
|440
|Rushes-yards
|39-82
|40-234
|Passing
|137
|206
|Punt Returns
|2-0
|1-10
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-24
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-37
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-20-1
|18-28-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|7-50
|1-8
|Punts
|5-35.8
|2-47.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|0-0
|1-10
|Time of Possession
|29:30
|30:30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Colorado St., Vivens 10-35, Bailey 6-27, Morrow 7-21, Thomas 4-14, Millen 12-(minus 15). Michigan, Corum 13-76, Edwards 12-64, McCarthy 3-50, Stokes 6-35, Henning 1-6, Dunlap 1-4, Orji 2-4, Gash 1-3, McNamara 1-(minus 8).
PASSING_Colorado St., Millen 16-20-1-137. Michigan, McNamara 9-18-0-136, Bowman 5-6-0-40, McCarthy 4-4-0-30.
RECEIVING_Colorado St., Horton 6-69, Stovall 3-33, McCullouch 3-17, Vivens 2-1, Arkin 1-9, Bailey 1-8. Michigan, Wilson 2-65, C.Johnson 2-19, Loveland 2-18, All 1-22, Stokes 1-15, Hibner 1-10, Bell 1-9, Corum 1-9, Neff 1-8, Schoonmaker 1-8, Henning 1-7, Anthony 1-5, Edwards 1-4, O'Leary 1-4, Bredeson 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
