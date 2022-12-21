AUSTIN PEAY (6-7)
Ware 2-4 0-2 4, Hutchins-Everett 4-11 2-2 11, Durugordon 4-16 2-2 11, Paez 1-2 0-0 2, Copeland 1-8 2-2 5, Fauntleroy 1-5 3-4 6, Stone-Carrawell 1-7 2-2 5, Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Okworogwo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-55 11-14 44.
TENNESSEE (10-2)
Nkamhoua 9-11 2-3 20, Phillips 3-5 3-3 9, Plavsic 3-5 0-2 6, Key 3-8 0-0 8, Vescovi 6-8 1-2 18, Zeigler 2-6 0-0 4, Mashack 2-7 0-1 5, Aidoo 5-7 0-1 10, Awaka 3-5 0-0 6, Edwards 0-1 0-0 0, Gilbert 0-0 0-0 0, Kegler 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-64 6-12 86.
Halftime_Tennessee 52-22. 3-Point Goals_Austin Peay 5-26 (Fauntleroy 1-3, Copeland 1-4, Hutchins-Everett 1-4, Stone-Carrawell 1-4, Durugordon 1-8, Moore 0-1, Paez 0-1, Ware 0-1), Tennessee 8-18 (Vescovi 5-5, Key 2-5, Mashack 1-2, Edwards 0-1, Phillips 0-1, Zeigler 0-4). Rebounds_Austin Peay 23 (Ware, Durugordon 6), Tennessee 46 (Awaka 11). Assists_Austin Peay 10 (Fauntleroy 3), Tennessee 27 (Nkamhoua, Key, Vescovi, Mashack 5). Total Fouls_Austin Peay 16, Tennessee 12. A_18,120 (21,678).
