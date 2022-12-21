|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AUSTIN PEAY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ware
|29
|2-4
|0-2
|2-6
|1
|2
|4
|Hutchins-Everett
|34
|4-11
|2-2
|3-3
|0
|2
|11
|Durugordon
|30
|4-16
|2-2
|3-6
|1
|1
|11
|Paez
|15
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|2
|Copeland
|24
|1-8
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|2
|5
|Fauntleroy
|24
|1-5
|3-4
|0-0
|3
|2
|6
|Stone-Carrawell
|23
|1-7
|2-2
|1-2
|2
|1
|5
|Moore
|17
|0-2
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|2
|0
|Okworogwo
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|14-55
|11-14
|10-23
|10
|16
|44
Percentages: FG .255, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Fauntleroy 1-3, Copeland 1-4, Hutchins-Everett 1-4, Stone-Carrawell 1-4, Durugordon 1-8, Moore 0-1, Paez 0-1, Ware 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Ware 2).
Turnovers: 14 (Hutchins-Everett 4, Copeland 3, Paez 2, Stone-Carrawell 2, Fauntleroy, Okworogwo, Ware).
Steals: 6 (Fauntleroy 2, Hutchins-Everett, Moore, Stone-Carrawell, Ware).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TENNESSEE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Nkamhoua
|23
|9-11
|2-3
|1-5
|5
|0
|20
|Phillips
|18
|3-5
|3-3
|1-5
|0
|3
|9
|Plavsic
|16
|3-5
|0-2
|1-3
|3
|2
|6
|Key
|19
|3-8
|0-0
|1-3
|5
|2
|8
|Vescovi
|29
|6-8
|1-2
|1-2
|5
|0
|18
|Zeigler
|25
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|4
|Mashack
|22
|2-7
|0-1
|3-5
|5
|0
|5
|Aidoo
|18
|5-7
|0-1
|4-9
|0
|1
|10
|Awaka
|17
|3-5
|0-0
|4-11
|1
|0
|6
|Edwards
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Gilbert
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Kegler
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|36-64
|6-12
|16-46
|27
|12
|86
Percentages: FG .563, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Vescovi 5-5, Key 2-5, Mashack 1-2, Edwards 0-1, Phillips 0-1, Zeigler 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Aidoo, Phillips, Zeigler).
Turnovers: 13 (Gilbert 2, Key 2, Nkamhoua 2, Plavsic 2, Awaka, Edwards, Phillips, Vescovi, Zeigler).
Steals: 11 (Mashack 3, Vescovi 3, Nkamhoua 2, Aidoo, Key, Zeigler).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Austin Peay
|22
|22
|—
|44
|Tennessee
|52
|34
|—
|86
A_18,120 (21,678).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.