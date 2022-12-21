FGFTReb
AUSTIN PEAYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ware292-40-22-6124
Hutchins-Everett344-112-23-30211
Durugordon304-162-23-61111
Paez151-20-00-0222
Copeland241-82-21-2125
Fauntleroy241-53-40-0326
Stone-Carrawell231-72-21-2215
Moore170-20-00-4020
Okworogwo40-00-00-0020
Totals20014-5511-1410-23101644

Percentages: FG .255, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Fauntleroy 1-3, Copeland 1-4, Hutchins-Everett 1-4, Stone-Carrawell 1-4, Durugordon 1-8, Moore 0-1, Paez 0-1, Ware 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Ware 2).

Turnovers: 14 (Hutchins-Everett 4, Copeland 3, Paez 2, Stone-Carrawell 2, Fauntleroy, Okworogwo, Ware).

Steals: 6 (Fauntleroy 2, Hutchins-Everett, Moore, Stone-Carrawell, Ware).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TENNESSEEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Nkamhoua239-112-31-55020
Phillips183-53-31-5039
Plavsic163-50-21-3326
Key193-80-01-3528
Vescovi296-81-21-25018
Zeigler252-60-00-1324
Mashack222-70-13-5505
Aidoo185-70-14-90110
Awaka173-50-04-11106
Edwards70-10-00-1000
Gilbert40-00-00-1010
Kegler20-10-00-0010
Totals20036-646-1216-46271286

Percentages: FG .563, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Vescovi 5-5, Key 2-5, Mashack 1-2, Edwards 0-1, Phillips 0-1, Zeigler 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Aidoo, Phillips, Zeigler).

Turnovers: 13 (Gilbert 2, Key 2, Nkamhoua 2, Plavsic 2, Awaka, Edwards, Phillips, Vescovi, Zeigler).

Steals: 11 (Mashack 3, Vescovi 3, Nkamhoua 2, Aidoo, Key, Zeigler).

Technical Fouls: None.

Austin Peay222244
Tennessee523486

A_18,120 (21,678).

