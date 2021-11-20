SAN JOSE ST. (1-3)
Robinson 0-4 0-0 0, Diallo 1-5 3-7 5, Cardenas Torre 0-1 0-0 0, Simmons 1-3 0-0 3, Smith 1-5 0-0 3, Moore 2-5 0-0 5, Gorener 4-8 0-0 12, Anderson 2-6 2-2 6, O'Garro 4-7 3-4 11, Amey 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 15-47 8-13 45.
TEXAS (3-1)
Allen 6-10 4-6 17, Mitchell 6-8 1-2 14, Carr 1-7 0-0 2, Febres 1-7 0-0 2, Ramey 3-6 2-2 8, Jones 5-6 2-2 13, Askew 0-1 0-0 0, Bishop 3-6 3-4 9, Cunningham 2-2 5-5 10, Licon 2-3 0-0 4, Benson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 17-21 79.
Halftime_Texas 47-17. 3-Point Goals_San Jose St. 7-21 (Gorener 4-5, Moore 1-1, Simmons 1-3, Smith 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Cardenas Torre 0-1, O'Garro 0-1, Robinson 0-2, Amey 0-3), Texas 4-16 (Allen 1-1, Cunningham 1-1, Jones 1-2, Mitchell 1-2, Askew 0-1, Licon 0-1, Ramey 0-1, Carr 0-3, Febres 0-4). Rebounds_San Jose St. 26 (Diallo 7), Texas 31 (Mitchell 8). Assists_San Jose St. 7 (Moore 4), Texas 17 (Carr, Askew 4). Total Fouls_San Jose St. 17, Texas 13. A_11,088 (16,540).