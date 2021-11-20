FGFTReb
SAN JOSE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Robinson270-40-01-3130
Diallo231-53-72-7045
Cardenas Torre260-10-00-2230
Simmons141-30-00-0013
Smith201-50-00-1013
Moore252-50-01-2415
Gorener234-80-00-20012
Anderson202-62-21-4046
O'Garro154-73-41-40011
Amey70-30-01-1000
Totals20015-478-137-2671745

Percentages: FG .319, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Gorener 4-5, Moore 1-1, Simmons 1-3, Smith 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Cardenas Torre 0-1, O'Garro 0-1, Robinson 0-2, Amey 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Diallo 2, O'Garro).

Turnovers: 26 (Cardenas Torre 7, Anderson 4, Gorener 4, Diallo 3, Moore 3, Smith 2, O'Garro, Robinson, Simmons).

Steals: 8 (Diallo 2, Smith 2, Anderson, Moore, O'Garro, Simmons).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TEXASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Allen246-104-61-30017
Mitchell226-81-21-81214
Carr221-70-00-1442
Febres131-70-00-2112
Ramey263-62-21-3118
Jones235-62-21-12113
Askew210-10-00-2400
Bishop203-63-41-5119
Cunningham142-25-50-21210
Licon82-30-00-1104
Benson70-00-01-3110
Totals20029-5617-216-31171379

Percentages: FG .518, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Allen 1-1, Cunningham 1-1, Jones 1-2, Mitchell 1-2, Askew 0-1, Licon 0-1, Ramey 0-1, Carr 0-3, Febres 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Febres).

Turnovers: 12 (Carr 4, Mitchell 2, Ramey 2, Askew, Bishop, Cunningham, Febres).

Steals: 16 (Askew 3, Jones 3, Carr 2, Cunningham 2, Febres 2, Mitchell 2, Ramey 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

San Jose St.172845
Texas473279

A_11,088 (16,540).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

