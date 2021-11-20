|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN JOSE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Robinson
|27
|0-4
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|0
|Diallo
|23
|1-5
|3-7
|2-7
|0
|4
|5
|Cardenas Torre
|26
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|0
|Simmons
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Smith
|20
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Moore
|25
|2-5
|0-0
|1-2
|4
|1
|5
|Gorener
|23
|4-8
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|12
|Anderson
|20
|2-6
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|4
|6
|O'Garro
|15
|4-7
|3-4
|1-4
|0
|0
|11
|Amey
|7
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|15-47
|8-13
|7-26
|7
|17
|45
Percentages: FG .319, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Gorener 4-5, Moore 1-1, Simmons 1-3, Smith 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Cardenas Torre 0-1, O'Garro 0-1, Robinson 0-2, Amey 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Diallo 2, O'Garro).
Turnovers: 26 (Cardenas Torre 7, Anderson 4, Gorener 4, Diallo 3, Moore 3, Smith 2, O'Garro, Robinson, Simmons).
Steals: 8 (Diallo 2, Smith 2, Anderson, Moore, O'Garro, Simmons).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Allen
|24
|6-10
|4-6
|1-3
|0
|0
|17
|Mitchell
|22
|6-8
|1-2
|1-8
|1
|2
|14
|Carr
|22
|1-7
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|4
|2
|Febres
|13
|1-7
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|2
|Ramey
|26
|3-6
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|8
|Jones
|23
|5-6
|2-2
|1-1
|2
|1
|13
|Askew
|21
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|0
|0
|Bishop
|20
|3-6
|3-4
|1-5
|1
|1
|9
|Cunningham
|14
|2-2
|5-5
|0-2
|1
|2
|10
|Licon
|8
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|4
|Benson
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-56
|17-21
|6-31
|17
|13
|79
Percentages: FG .518, FT .810.
3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Allen 1-1, Cunningham 1-1, Jones 1-2, Mitchell 1-2, Askew 0-1, Licon 0-1, Ramey 0-1, Carr 0-3, Febres 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Febres).
Turnovers: 12 (Carr 4, Mitchell 2, Ramey 2, Askew, Bishop, Cunningham, Febres).
Steals: 16 (Askew 3, Jones 3, Carr 2, Cunningham 2, Febres 2, Mitchell 2, Ramey 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|San Jose St.
|17
|28
|—
|45
|Texas
|47
|32
|—
|79
A_11,088 (16,540).