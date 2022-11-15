NORFOLK ST. (2-2)
Bankston 8-11 1-1 17, Tate 2-8 0-0 4, Beale 2-4 0-0 4, Bryant 2-8 0-1 4, Ings 3-6 0-0 6, C.Brown 6-12 1-2 13, Anderson 2-3 0-0 6, Doumbia 1-2 0-0 2, Ford 0-1 0-0 0, Sidibe 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 2-4 56.
UCLA (3-0)
Bona 3-5 4-8 10, Bailey 5-6 0-1 11, Campbell 5-11 0-0 11, Clark 7-11 0-0 19, Jaquez 5-9 1-2 12, Singleton 3-5 3-3 11, Nwuba 1-2 0-0 2, Andrews 1-2 1-2 3, Canka 2-4 0-0 5, Cremonesi 0-0 0-0 0, Etienne 0-0 0-0 0, Stong 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 32-56 11-18 86.
Halftime_UCLA 46-33. 3-Point Goals_Norfolk St. 2-14 (Anderson 2-3, C.Brown 0-1, Bryant 0-2, Ings 0-3, Tate 0-5), UCLA 11-25 (Clark 5-8, Singleton 2-4, Bailey 1-2, Canka 1-2, Jaquez 1-3, Campbell 1-5, Stong 0-1). Fouled Out_C.Brown. Rebounds_Norfolk St. 22 (Bankston 9), UCLA 30 (Clark 9). Assists_Norfolk St. 9 (C.Brown 4), UCLA 20 (Campbell 7). Total Fouls_Norfolk St. 19, UCLA 13. A_6,056 (13,800).
