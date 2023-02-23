FGFTReb
UTAH (24-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson2610-140-01-42121
Pili239-147-71-43126
Kneepkens172-51-20-3216
McQueen223-62-20-7519
Palmer244-50-00-2509
McFarland61-21-20-1013
Rees112-30-01-1104
Sidberry140-30-02-5020
Young233-92-34-6229
Vieira162-32-22-4406
White183-50-00-2308
Team00-00-00-0000
Totals20039-6915-1811-39279101

Percentages: FG 56.522, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (White 2-3, Johnson 1-2, Pili 1-1, Kneepkens 1-4, McQueen 1-3, Palmer 1-2, Young 1-3, Vieira 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Palmer 1, McFarland 1, Young 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Johnson 3, Young 2, Vieira 2, Pili 1, Kneepkens 1, Palmer 1, Sidberry 1)

Steals: 6 (Kneepkens 1, McQueen 1, Sidberry 1, Young 1, Vieira 1, White 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
CALIFORNIA (13-15)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lutje Schipholt100-10-00-1210
Tuitele183-60-00-2106
Curry3311-194-40-25328
Martin296-200-04-51215
McIntosh352-80-01-5605
Langarita203-32-20-2039
Onyiah163-71-22-6047
Heide20-00-00-0010
Bonner10-00-00-0000
Mastrov142-30-00-0326
Muca20-00-00-0000
Ortiz200-20-00-1130
Team00-00-00-0000
Totals20030-697-87-24191976

Percentages: FG 43.478, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Martin 3-11, Curry 2-4, Mastrov 2-3, McIntosh 1-4, Langarita 1-1)

Blocked Shots: 11 (Onyiah 5, Lutje Schipholt 2, Ortiz 2, Tuitele 1, Martin 1)

Turnovers: 9 (Martin 2, McIntosh 2, Tuitele 1, Curry 1, Heide 1, Bonner 1, Mastrov 1)

Steals: 7 (Martin 2, McIntosh 2, Tuitele 1, Langarita 1, Mastrov 1)

Technical Fouls: None

California1330191476
Utah22272626101

A_3,755

Officials_Bob Scofield, Michael Price, Kenneth Nash

