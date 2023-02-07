NC STATE (19-6)
Burns 4-6 0-0 8, Gantt 0-1 0-0 0, Joiner 2-14 0-0 5, Morsell 6-11 2-3 18, Smith 7-20 2-4 19, Ross 0-1 0-0 0, Dowuona 0-4 0-0 0, Pass 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-57 4-7 50.
VIRGINIA (18-4)
Gardner 6-12 6-6 18, Vander Plas 2-3 0-0 4, Beekman 6-11 3-5 15, K.Clark 1-4 4-5 6, Franklin 0-5 2-2 2, McKneely 3-7 0-0 8, Shedrick 3-5 4-6 10, Dunn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-47 19-24 63.
Halftime_Virginia 34-20. 3-Point Goals_NC State 8-27 (Morsell 4-9, Smith 3-11, Joiner 1-7), Virginia 2-8 (McKneely 2-5, K.Clark 0-1, Franklin 0-1, Vander Plas 0-1). Fouled Out_Morsell. Rebounds_NC State 35 (Gantt 9), Virginia 25 (Shedrick 6). Assists_NC State 12 (Joiner 6), Virginia 14 (K.Clark 6). Total Fouls_NC State 19, Virginia 10. A_14,070 (14,593).
