|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NC STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Burns
|21
|4-6
|0-0
|3-6
|1
|4
|8
|Gantt
|23
|0-1
|0-0
|1-9
|0
|3
|0
|Joiner
|39
|2-14
|0-0
|2-6
|6
|1
|5
|Morsell
|38
|6-11
|2-3
|0-3
|1
|5
|18
|Smith
|40
|7-20
|2-4
|0-2
|4
|1
|19
|Ross
|19
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|0
|Dowuona
|17
|0-4
|0-0
|4-6
|0
|2
|0
|Pass
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-57
|4-7
|11-35
|12
|19
|50
Percentages: FG .333, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Morsell 4-9, Smith 3-11, Joiner 1-7).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Dowuona 5, Burns, Gantt, Ross).
Turnovers: 12 (Burns 6, Dowuona 2, Joiner, Morsell, Ross, Smith).
Steals: 4 (Smith 2, Gantt, Ross).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VIRGINIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gardner
|33
|6-12
|6-6
|2-5
|1
|0
|18
|Vander Plas
|19
|2-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|4
|Beekman
|33
|6-11
|3-5
|0-3
|4
|3
|15
|K.Clark
|36
|1-4
|4-5
|0-2
|6
|0
|6
|Franklin
|23
|0-5
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|2
|McKneely
|28
|3-7
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|1
|8
|Shedrick
|26
|3-5
|4-6
|0-6
|0
|3
|10
|Dunn
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-47
|19-24
|4-25
|14
|10
|63
Percentages: FG .447, FT .792.
3-Point Goals: 2-8, .250 (McKneely 2-5, Franklin 0-1, K.Clark 0-1, Vander Plas 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (McKneely 2, Shedrick).
Turnovers: 5 (K.Clark 3, Beekman, Dunn).
Steals: 7 (Beekman 3, K.Clark 2, Gardner, McKneely).
Technical Fouls: None.
|NC State
|20
|30
|—
|50
|Virginia
|34
|29
|—
|63
A_14,070 (14,593).
