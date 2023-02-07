FGFTReb
NC STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Burns214-60-03-6148
Gantt230-10-01-9030
Joiner392-140-02-6615
Morsell386-112-30-31518
Smith407-202-40-24119
Ross190-10-01-3030
Dowuona170-40-04-6020
Pass20-00-00-0000
Thomas10-00-00-0000
Totals20019-574-711-35121950

Percentages: FG .333, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Morsell 4-9, Smith 3-11, Joiner 1-7).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Dowuona 5, Burns, Gantt, Ross).

Turnovers: 12 (Burns 6, Dowuona 2, Joiner, Morsell, Ross, Smith).

Steals: 4 (Smith 2, Gantt, Ross).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
VIRGINIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gardner336-126-62-51018
Vander Plas192-30-01-3024
Beekman336-113-50-34315
K.Clark361-44-50-2606
Franklin230-52-20-2112
McKneely283-70-01-4218
Shedrick263-54-60-60310
Dunn20-00-00-0000
Totals20021-4719-244-25141063

Percentages: FG .447, FT .792.

3-Point Goals: 2-8, .250 (McKneely 2-5, Franklin 0-1, K.Clark 0-1, Vander Plas 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (McKneely 2, Shedrick).

Turnovers: 5 (K.Clark 3, Beekman, Dunn).

Steals: 7 (Beekman 3, K.Clark 2, Gardner, McKneely).

Technical Fouls: None.

NC State203050
Virginia342963

A_14,070 (14,593).

