FGFTReb
VIRGINIA TECH (25-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Soule335-103-55-105013
Kitley3111-200-05-101322
Amoore355-121-20-42216
King241-60-00-1133
Traylor322-121-21-5325
Gregg274-80-14-13049
Ford30-00-00-1000
Dunn10-10-00-0000
Geiman140-20-00-0110
Team00-00-04-6000
Totals20028-715-1019-50131568

Percentages: FG 39.437, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Amoore 5-9, King 1-6, Gregg 1-3, Soule 0-1, Traylor 0-6, Dunn 0-1, Geiman 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Kitley 4)

Turnovers: 6 (Kitley 3, Amoore 1, Traylor 1, Gregg 1)

Steals: 5 (Traylor 3, Soule 1, Gregg 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
MIAMI (19-12)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Harden200-52-20-1032
Pendande201-61-21-6013
Haley Cavinder222-60-02-6016
Roberts332-100-13-8144
Williams171-62-21-2024
Oldacre201-54-64-7126
Hanna Cavinder223-60-00-0227
Erjavec241-62-20-2204
Salgues30-10-00-0000
Dwyer193-70-00-1006
Team00-00-02-4000
Totals20014-5811-1513-3761542

Percentages: FG 24.138, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Hal.Cavinder 2-4, Han.Cavinder 1-2, Harden 0-3, Roberts 0-1, Salgues 0-1, Dwyer 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Roberts 1, Dwyer 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Harden 2, Pendande 2, Roberts 2, Oldacre 2, Hal.Cavinder 1, Williams 1, Dwyer 1)

Steals: 3 (Roberts 1, Han.Cavinder 1, Dwyer 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Miami510121542
Virginia Tech209221768

A_7,823

Officials_Fatou Cissoko-Stephens, Carla Fountain, Joseph Vaszily

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

