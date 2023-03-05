FGFTReb
VIRGINIA TECH (27-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Soule296-81-20-51313
Kitley386-118-92-50320
Amoore406-1810-101-44025
King361-32-21-7244
Traylor343-80-01-6429
Gregg210-24-40-3014
Geiman20-00-00-0010
Team00-00-02-5000
Totals20022-5025-277-35111475

Percentages: FG 44.000, FT .926.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Amoore 3-12, Traylor 3-5, King 0-2, Gregg 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Kitley 2)

Turnovers: 13 (Soule 4, Kitley 2, Amoore 2, King 2, Gregg 2, Traylor 1)

Steals: 3 (Soule 1, King 1, Gregg 1)

Technical Fouls: None


LOUISVILLE (23-11)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cochran275-110-03-40311
Harris170-30-02-4030
Carr3510-214-40-33227
Robinson383-62-32-9258
Van Lith364-173-30-22312
Dixon191-31-20-3223
Jones80-10-00-1010
Konno60-10-00-0010
Russell142-40-02-3046
Team00-00-03-5000
Totals20025-6710-1212-3492467

Percentages: FG 37.313, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Carr 3-10, Russell 2-3, Cochran 1-1, Van Lith 1-5)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Cochran 2, Dixon 1)

Turnovers: 9 (Robinson 3, Cochran 2, Carr 2, Harris 1, Van Lith 1)

Steals: 5 (Dixon 2, Cochran 1, Robinson 1, Van Lith 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Louisville1414162367
Virginia Tech2117132475

A_6,802

Officials_Pualani Spurlock-Welsh, Maj Forsberg, Dee Kantner

