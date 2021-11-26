FGFTReb
ARIZONA (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Reese267-155-81-81319
Thomas363-31-20-4338
Ware274-74-63-62412
Pellington266-111-50-41314
Yeaney313-60-02-4636
Copeland195-50-11-50210
Love20-11-20-1011
Chavez122-30-00-0025
Conner30-10-00-0000
Pueyo180-20-00-0100
Vonleh00-00-00-0000
Team00-00-03-7000
Totals20030-5412-2410-39142175

Percentages: FG 55.556, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 3-9, .333 (Thomas 1-1, Pellington 1-1, Chavez 1-2, Reese 0-2, Yeaney 0-1, Love 0-1, Pueyo 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 10 (Thomas 3, Yeaney 3, Ware 2, Reese 1, Copeland 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Reese 3, Copeland 3, Chavez 3, Pellington 2, Yeaney 2, Team 2, Ware 1, Love 1)

Steals: 11 (Thomas 4, Yeaney 3, Reese 1, Pellington 1, Copeland 1, Pueyo 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
DEPAUL (4-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Morrow377-169-144-161324
Church325-101-10-21513
Held313-82-52-3449
Morris345-220-02-44110
Rogers292-100-24-5045
Purcell20-00-00-0000
Bekelja161-30-00-1012
Collier171-22-20-1155
Holmes20-00-00-0000
Team00-00-010-10000
Totals20024-7114-2422-42112368

Percentages: FG 33.803, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Church 2-4, Morrow 1-4, Held 1-3, Rogers 1-4, Collier 1-2, Morris 0-5, Bekelja 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Morrow 3, Held 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Church 4, Morris 4, Morrow 2, Rogers 2, Held 1, Collier 1)

Steals: 8 (Morrow 5, Held 3)

Technical Fouls: None

Arizona1917152475
DePaul1717171768

A_0

Officials_Krystle Apellaniz, Jeffrey Smith, Rod Creech

