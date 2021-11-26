|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARIZONA (6-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Reese
|26
|7-15
|5-8
|1-8
|1
|3
|19
|Thomas
|36
|3-3
|1-2
|0-4
|3
|3
|8
|Ware
|27
|4-7
|4-6
|3-6
|2
|4
|12
|Pellington
|26
|6-11
|1-5
|0-4
|1
|3
|14
|Yeaney
|31
|3-6
|0-0
|2-4
|6
|3
|6
|Copeland
|19
|5-5
|0-1
|1-5
|0
|2
|10
|Love
|2
|0-1
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|1
|Chavez
|12
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|5
|Conner
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Pueyo
|18
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Vonleh
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-7
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-54
|12-24
|10-39
|14
|21
|75
Percentages: FG 55.556, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 3-9, .333 (Thomas 1-1, Pellington 1-1, Chavez 1-2, Reese 0-2, Yeaney 0-1, Love 0-1, Pueyo 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 10 (Thomas 3, Yeaney 3, Ware 2, Reese 1, Copeland 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Reese 3, Copeland 3, Chavez 3, Pellington 2, Yeaney 2, Team 2, Ware 1, Love 1)
Steals: 11 (Thomas 4, Yeaney 3, Reese 1, Pellington 1, Copeland 1, Pueyo 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DEPAUL (4-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Morrow
|37
|7-16
|9-14
|4-16
|1
|3
|24
|Church
|32
|5-10
|1-1
|0-2
|1
|5
|13
|Held
|31
|3-8
|2-5
|2-3
|4
|4
|9
|Morris
|34
|5-22
|0-0
|2-4
|4
|1
|10
|Rogers
|29
|2-10
|0-2
|4-5
|0
|4
|5
|Purcell
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Bekelja
|16
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Collier
|17
|1-2
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|5
|5
|Holmes
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|10-10
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-71
|14-24
|22-42
|11
|23
|68
Percentages: FG 33.803, FT .583.
3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Church 2-4, Morrow 1-4, Held 1-3, Rogers 1-4, Collier 1-2, Morris 0-5, Bekelja 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Morrow 3, Held 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Church 4, Morris 4, Morrow 2, Rogers 2, Held 1, Collier 1)
Steals: 8 (Morrow 5, Held 3)
Technical Fouls: None
|Arizona
|19
|17
|15
|24
|—
|75
|DePaul
|17
|17
|17
|17
|—
|68
A_0
Officials_Krystle Apellaniz, Jeffrey Smith, Rod Creech